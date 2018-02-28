You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Erin Foster’s Fox Comedy Pilot Adds ‘True Blood’ Alum Janina Gavankar as Series Regular

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Janina Gavankar
CREDIT: Courtesy of Fox

Janina Gavankar has been cast as a series regular in Erin Foster’s Fox comedy pilot that was formerly titled “Daddy Issues.”

The now untitled series is loosely based on Foster’s life. It revolves around Andi (Foster), who refuses to settle down, and her friendship with her playboy dad (Don Johnson). Andi’s world is turned upside down when she discovers her dad’s fallen in love with her best friend, Sasha (Gavankar).

Gavankar is perhaps best known for playing Luna Garza in the HBO series “True Blood.” Her other prominent roles include appearing on shows like Fox’s “Sleepy Hollow,” NBC’s “The Mysteries of Laura,” FX’s “The League,” and Showtime’s “The L Word.” She also recently appeared in the video game “Star Wars: Battlefront II.”

On the film side, Gavankar co-stars in Blindspotting, which just went to Sundance and is getting theatrical via Lionsgate, and The Vanishing of Sidney Hall, opposite Logan Lehrman and Elle Fanning. Previously, she was a series lead in Sleepy Hollow, for FOX, and True Blood, HBO. She currently stars in the hit Star Wars game Battlefront II, which was released in December.

She is repped by APA, Sanders Armstrong Caserta Management, and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson LLP.

Foster will write and executive produce in addition to starring. Liz Merwether will executive produce with Oly Obst and Josh Lieberman. 3 Arts Entertainment will produce in association with 20th Century Fox Television, with Kat Coiro set to direct the pilot.

More TV

  • JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE: GAME NIGHT -

    Jimmy Kimmel on Ryan Seacrest Allegations: 'Afford People the Opportunity for Truth'

    Janina Gavankar has been cast as a series regular in Erin Foster’s Fox comedy pilot that was formerly titled “Daddy Issues.” The now untitled series is loosely based on Foster’s life. It revolves around Andi (Foster), who refuses to settle down, and her friendship with her playboy dad (Don Johnson). Andi’s world is turned upside […]

  • THE MAGICIANS -- "Heroes and Morons"

    'The Magicians' Renewed for Season 4 at Syfy

    Janina Gavankar has been cast as a series regular in Erin Foster’s Fox comedy pilot that was formerly titled “Daddy Issues.” The now untitled series is loosely based on Foster’s life. It revolves around Andi (Foster), who refuses to settle down, and her friendship with her playboy dad (Don Johnson). Andi’s world is turned upside […]

  • Janina Gavankar

    Erin Foster's Fox Comedy Pilot Adds 'True Blood' Alum Janina Gavankar as Series Regular

    Janina Gavankar has been cast as a series regular in Erin Foster’s Fox comedy pilot that was formerly titled “Daddy Issues.” The now untitled series is loosely based on Foster’s life. It revolves around Andi (Foster), who refuses to settle down, and her friendship with her playboy dad (Don Johnson). Andi’s world is turned upside […]

  • President Barack Obama meets with Rev.

    TV News Roundup: Fox Sets Billy Graham Documentary Premiere Date

    Janina Gavankar has been cast as a series regular in Erin Foster’s Fox comedy pilot that was formerly titled “Daddy Issues.” The now untitled series is loosely based on Foster’s life. It revolves around Andi (Foster), who refuses to settle down, and her friendship with her playboy dad (Don Johnson). Andi’s world is turned upside […]

  • Neilsons Measurment Problems TV Digital

    Research Veteran Howard Shimmel to Leave Turner (EXCLUSIVE )

    Janina Gavankar has been cast as a series regular in Erin Foster’s Fox comedy pilot that was formerly titled “Daddy Issues.” The now untitled series is loosely based on Foster’s life. It revolves around Andi (Foster), who refuses to settle down, and her friendship with her playboy dad (Don Johnson). Andi’s world is turned upside […]

  • Julia Roberts Sam Esmail

    Julia Roberts Starts Work on Amazon's 'Homecoming' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Janina Gavankar has been cast as a series regular in Erin Foster’s Fox comedy pilot that was formerly titled “Daddy Issues.” The now untitled series is loosely based on Foster’s life. It revolves around Andi (Foster), who refuses to settle down, and her friendship with her playboy dad (Don Johnson). Andi’s world is turned upside […]

  • The cast of HEATHERS from l

    'Heathers' TV Series Premiere Delayed in Wake of Parkland School Shooting

    Janina Gavankar has been cast as a series regular in Erin Foster’s Fox comedy pilot that was formerly titled “Daddy Issues.” The now untitled series is loosely based on Foster’s life. It revolves around Andi (Foster), who refuses to settle down, and her friendship with her playboy dad (Don Johnson). Andi’s world is turned upside […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad