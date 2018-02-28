Erin Foster’s Fox Comedy Pilot Adds ‘True Blood’ Alum Janina Gavankar as Series Regular

Janina Gavankar has been cast as a series regular in Erin Foster’s Fox comedy pilot that was formerly titled “Daddy Issues.”

The now untitled series is loosely based on Foster’s life. It revolves around Andi (Foster), who refuses to settle down, and her friendship with her playboy dad (Don Johnson). Andi’s world is turned upside down when she discovers her dad’s fallen in love with her best friend, Sasha (Gavankar).

Gavankar is perhaps best known for playing Luna Garza in the HBO series “True Blood.” Her other prominent roles include appearing on shows like Fox’s “Sleepy Hollow,” NBC’s “The Mysteries of Laura,” FX’s “The League,” and Showtime’s “The L Word.” She also recently appeared in the video game “Star Wars: Battlefront II.”

She is repped by APA, Sanders Armstrong Caserta Management, and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson LLP.

Foster will write and executive produce in addition to starring. Liz Merwether will executive produce with Oly Obst and Josh Lieberman. 3 Arts Entertainment will produce in association with 20th Century Fox Television, with Kat Coiro set to direct the pilot.