Eric Bana to Star Opposite Connie Britton in Bravo Anthology Series 'Dirty John'

Eric Bana'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 08 May 2017
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Eric Bana has been cast in a lead role opposite Connie Britton in the upcoming Bravo anthology series “Dirty John.”

Bravo gave “Dirty John” a two-season order in January. The scripted anthology series is based on the series of articles published by the Los Angeles Times’ last fall. Bana, in his U.S. television debut, will star as John Meehan, a handsome and romantic charmer who sweeps Debra Newell (Britton) off her feet and pulls her into his web of lies. The series chronicles the true story of how a romance with Meehan spiraled into secrets, denial and manipulation.

Bana starred in several TV shows in his native Australia, but is known for his film work in the U.S. He has starred in films like “Black Hawk Down,” “Hulk,” “Troy,” “Munich,” and “Star Trek.” He is repped by WME and Sloan, Offer, Weber and Dern.

The true-crime tale was also the source of a podcast hosted by LA Times writer Christopher Goffard. Separately, Oxygen Media has ordered a docu series on the Meehan case. The second season of Bravo’s anthology will focus on a different case. The scripted “Dirty John” will be penned by Alexandra Cunningham for Universal Cable Productions, Los Angeles Times Studios and Atlas Entertainment. Cunningham, Richard Suckle, Charles Roven, Mark Herzog, Christopher G. Cowen, and Chris Argentieri will serve as executive producers, with Britton and Bana also set to executive produce. The Oxygen docu series will be produced by Los Angeles Times Studios and Herzog & Co., with Herzog and Cowen executive producing.

