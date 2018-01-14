‘ER’ Finally Makes Streaming Debut With Hulu Pact

Cynthia Littleton

No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No Book Cover Usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Warner Bros TV/Amblin TV/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock (5885629c)Anthony Edwards, George Clooney, Eriq La SalleEr Emergency Room - 1994Warner Bros TV/Amblin TVUSATelevision
CREDIT: Warner Bros TV/Amblin TV/Kobal/R

The doctors are in. The long-running NBC medical drama “ER” makes its long-awaited streaming debut today under a licensing deal with Hulu.

Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution has cut a deal with Hulu for all 15 seasons of the show, encompassing more than 330 episodes.

The deal for “ER” is in keeping with Hulu’s effort to bolster its TV series offerings with modern classics such as “Seinfeld” and “The Golden Girls.” In the past few years, “ER” has become conspicuous by its absence in the streaming arena given the flood of vintage series that have found new life via on-demand platforms.

“ER,” created by Michael Crichton and shepherded by showrunner John Wells for Warner Bros. Television, was the signature NBC drama of the 1990s. It was a massive hit out of the gate in the fall of 1994, and it made stars of George Clooney, Julianna Margulies, Anthony Edwards, and Noah Wyle. The series signed off on April 2, 2009.

“ER” earned the Emmy for best drama series in 1996, one of 23 Emmys the show collected during its long run. The series ranks as primetime’s longest-running medical drama, although ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy,” now in season 14, is catching up.

“It was such an honor to be a part of this show. I was lucky to have worked with so many writers, actors and directors all at the top of their game,” Clooney said in a statement. “Most importantly I’ve made friends for a lifetime. I’m excited it will finally be streaming on Hulu.”

