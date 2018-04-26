Equestrian Channel H&C Gallops into the U.S. (EXCLUSIVE)

Equestrian network H&C is rolling out in the U.S. The specialist sports and lifestyle channel will launch on Roku’s streaming player and smart TVs. H&C will be the exclusive live-streaming U.S. home of the Badminton Horse Trials, one of the premiere events in the equestrian calendar.

As well as the sports coverage the channel has equestrian news, docs, and lifestyle fare including a show called “Masterclass,” which will feature U.S. Olympic showjumper Laura Kraut. There will also be a U.S. version of H&C’s eventing magazine show, fronted by Jenny Oz LeRoy.

Privately-owned H&C is run by former Yahoo! executive Heather Killen and the team includes Susan Elkington, a former EVP at Liberty Global division Chellomedia.

A European channel launching in the U.S. is relatively uncommon, but OTT and streaming platforms are creating new distribution options for targeted offerings such as H&C. In the U.S., talks are underway for carriage on other platforms with further launches expected later in 2018. It will also launch over the top via a dedicated app.

H&C has gotten traction in Europe where it is carried on platforms including Sky in the U.K., Ziggo in the Netherlands, and Com Hem and Telenor in Sweden. It is also on Amazon’s channel service in the U.K. and Germany.

In the U.S., the channel will be available on Roku streaming players and Roku TVs for $8.99 a month or $89.99 a year. There will be a linear feed as well as ten-day catch-up and on-demand.