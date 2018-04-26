You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Equestrian Channel H&C Gallops into the U.S. (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All

Equestrian network H&C is rolling out in the U.S. The specialist sports and lifestyle channel will launch on Roku’s streaming player and smart TVs. H&C will be the exclusive live-streaming U.S. home of the Badminton Horse Trials, one of the premiere events in the equestrian calendar.

As well as the sports coverage the channel has equestrian news, docs, and lifestyle fare including a show called “Masterclass,” which will feature U.S. Olympic showjumper Laura Kraut. There will also be a U.S. version of H&C’s eventing magazine show, fronted by Jenny Oz LeRoy.

Privately-owned H&C is run by former Yahoo! executive Heather Killen and the team includes Susan Elkington, a former EVP at Liberty Global division Chellomedia.

A European channel launching in the U.S. is relatively uncommon, but OTT and streaming platforms are creating new distribution options for targeted offerings such as H&C. In the U.S., talks are underway for carriage on other platforms with further launches expected later in 2018. It will also launch over the top via a dedicated app.

H&C has gotten traction in Europe where it is carried on platforms including Sky in the U.K., Ziggo in the Netherlands, and Com Hem and Telenor in Sweden. It is also on Amazon’s channel service in the U.K. and Germany.

In the U.S., the channel will be available on Roku streaming players and Roku TVs for $8.99 a month or $89.99 a year. There will be a linear feed as well as ten-day catch-up and on-demand.

More TV

  • Equestrian Channel H&C Gallops into the

    Equestrian Channel H&C Gallops into the U.S. (EXCLUSIVE)

    Equestrian network H&C is rolling out in the U.S. The specialist sports and lifestyle channel will launch on Roku’s streaming player and smart TVs. H&C will be the exclusive live-streaming U.S. home of the Badminton Horse Trials, one of the premiere events in the equestrian calendar. As well as the sports coverage the channel has […]

  • Joy Reid Hillary Clinton NYC Power

    Joy Reid's Attorney: FBI Opens Investigation Into Hacking Allegations

    Equestrian network H&C is rolling out in the U.S. The specialist sports and lifestyle channel will launch on Roku’s streaming player and smart TVs. H&C will be the exclusive live-streaming U.S. home of the Badminton Horse Trials, one of the premiere events in the equestrian calendar. As well as the sports coverage the channel has […]

  • Bill CosbyCriminal charges against Bill Cosby

    Bill Cosby Retrial: No Verdict Reached, Jury to Reconvene Thursday

    Equestrian network H&C is rolling out in the U.S. The specialist sports and lifestyle channel will launch on Roku’s streaming player and smart TVs. H&C will be the exclusive live-streaming U.S. home of the Badminton Horse Trials, one of the premiere events in the equestrian calendar. As well as the sports coverage the channel has […]

  • Fox World Cup Broadcast Team Talks

    Fox World Cup Broadcast Team Looks to Put American Stamp on International Affair

    Equestrian network H&C is rolling out in the U.S. The specialist sports and lifestyle channel will launch on Roku’s streaming player and smart TVs. H&C will be the exclusive live-streaming U.S. home of the Badminton Horse Trials, one of the premiere events in the equestrian calendar. As well as the sports coverage the channel has […]

  • Dear White People Netflix

    TV News Roundup: Netflix Releases 'Dear White People' Season 2 Trailer (Watch)

    Equestrian network H&C is rolling out in the U.S. The specialist sports and lifestyle channel will launch on Roku’s streaming player and smart TVs. H&C will be the exclusive live-streaming U.S. home of the Badminton Horse Trials, one of the premiere events in the equestrian calendar. As well as the sports coverage the channel has […]

  • Here and Now Review

    'Here and Now' Canceled by HBO

    Equestrian network H&C is rolling out in the U.S. The specialist sports and lifestyle channel will launch on Roku’s streaming player and smart TVs. H&C will be the exclusive live-streaming U.S. home of the Badminton Horse Trials, one of the premiere events in the equestrian calendar. As well as the sports coverage the channel has […]

  • 'Queer Eye,' 'Jersey Shore' Creators Reveal

    'Queer Eye,' 'Jersey Shore' Creators Reveal How Unscripted Franchises Were Revived

    Equestrian network H&C is rolling out in the U.S. The specialist sports and lifestyle channel will launch on Roku’s streaming player and smart TVs. H&C will be the exclusive live-streaming U.S. home of the Badminton Horse Trials, one of the premiere events in the equestrian calendar. As well as the sports coverage the channel has […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad