Epix Original Programming Chief Jocelyn Diaz to Exit

Jocelyn Diaz is exiting as head of original programming for Epix after three years in the post.

Diaz’s move comes about six weeks after Michael Wright took over as president of Epix, the MGM-owned premium cabler. The parting is described as amicable.

“Jocelyn has done a wonderful job leading Epix’s introduction of original scripted programming, which has been an important part of the network’s growing popularity with viewers,” Wright said. “We sincerely appreciate and thank her for her efforts and we wish her well as she leaves us to pursue other opportunities.”

Diaz helped lead Epix’s charge into original series with a diverse range of projects including “Berlin Station,” “Get Shorty” and the now-canceled Nick Nolte comedy “Graves.” She also spearheaded documentary programs including the”America Divided” series and “Serena,” a study of tennis star Serena Williams.

“Working with the team at Epix over the past three years has been an incredible experience,” Diaz said. “We’ve created some really entertaining programming that has further defined Epix and helped the network stand out in a very crowded and competitive landscape.”

Before joining Epix, Diaz served as a programming executive at HBO, ABC and Walt Disney Television.