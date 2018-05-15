Entertainment One Hires Sony’s Mark Rodriguez for North America, Lat-Am Film and TV Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

Entertainment One has hired Mark Rodriguez from Sony and he will relocate to the West Coast to oversee the independent production and distribution outfit’s L.A.-based sales operation, Variety has learned.

Rodriguez will initially be based in eOne’s New York offices before heading for L.A. in late summer. At Sony Pictures Television he took the journey the other way, moving to the East Coast and ultimately running its New York office as SVP.

He will be EVP and head of sales, Americas and international distribution, at eOne. The company has brought its big and small screen sales operations together over the past year and the new recruit will work across both.

A seasoned sales executive, Rodriguez rose through the ranks in a 12-year stint at Sony, having previously been at MGM. While at the studio he handled titles including “Spiderman” on the movie side and comedies “King of Queens” and “The Goldbergs” in TV. He cut deals across linear TV and streaming, and also sold into the U.S. Hispanic nets.

Rodriguez’s specific area of responsibility will be sales of finished TV and film product in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. He will report to Stuart Baxter, the well-regarded former MGM and Sony exec who now presides over eOne’s sales operation from its London base. The company confirmed the move.