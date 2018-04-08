MipTV: Endemol Shine and Youku Pact for Chinese Unscripted Projects

Chinese streaming service Youku and “Big Brother” producer Endemol Shine are joining forces to work up a pair of unscripted projects. The pair will co-create two non-scripted shows, they said, as the curtain was raised on MipTV 2018.

Endemol Shine Group and the Endemol Shine China division, which was formed in 2015, will work together on the initiative. Endemol Shine will distribute the resulting content internationally.

Nicola Bamford, CEO, international operations, Endemol Shine Group said: “This is a great opportunity to partner with Youku to create original, authentic stories that will resonate in China, and have the potential to reach global audiences.”

Weidong Yang, president of Youku, Alibaba Digital Media and Entertainment Group (pictured), is giving a keynote at MipTV this year.

Speaking about the deal with Endemol he said: “Gone are the days where digital entertainment shows rely on imitating traditional linear channel shows. Digital entertainment shows will be the new engines of industry creativity.”

Details of the unscripted series, or when they might come about, were not detailed.