Endemol Shine Builds ‘The Bridge’ In Asia

Endemol Shine Group’s “The Bridge” will soon span Singapore and Malaysia after Asian OTT service Viu ordered a local version of the scripted series. Viu is run by Hong Kong-based telco PCCW. Its version of “The Bridge” goes into production in June and will go out in Malaysia and Singapore later this year.

The digital platform has adapted international formats before, reworking CBS show “Hollywood Squares” as “Tollywood Squares” for the Indian market. “Today’s news is in that same vein and we believe that working with Endemol Shine to tell this gripping story, while also making it uniquely our own, will captivate our viewers,” said Kingsley Warner, the country manager for Viu Malaysia.

In the Viu version of “The Bridge,” a body is left on the border of Singapore and Malaysia. Two investigators, one from each country, must work together to catch a killer bent on highlighting social problems.

Cathy Payne, chief executive of Endemol Shine International said: “Partnering with Viu is a natural fit for us, given it’s the leading OTT in Southeast Asia. We expect the premium format of ‘The Bridge’ to resonate strongly in this region.”

“The Bridge” was originally created and written by Hans Rosenfeldt as a joint production of Sweden’s Filmlance International, part of Endemol Shine Group, and Denmark’s Nimbus Film. Broadcasters SVT, DR, ZDF and NRK were all copro partners. The finished version has aired in 188 territories.

There have been U.K.-France, U.S-Mexico (pictured), Germany-Austria, and Russia-Estonia versions of the series.