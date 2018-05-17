Endemol Shine Hires Viacom and Discovery Alum for Germany

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
Magnus Kastner am 14.05.2018 in Berlin.Fotocredit: Bernd Jaworek
CREDIT: Bernd Jaworek

Magnus Kastner will take the helm at Endemol Shine Germany. He is veteran of the international business having run Viacom’s Northern Europe unit, Discovery’s German operation, and been president of Dubai-based Rotana.

At production and distribution powerhouse Endemol Shine Group he will be chief executive, Germany, reporting to Northern Europe chairman Boudewijn Beusmans.

He replaces Marcus Wolter who left late last year and has since resurfaced as the German boss for Endemol Shine rival Banijay’s new German operation, as first reported by Variety.

CFO Ute Marz, strategy exec Gabi Begg, and factual programming chief Rainer Lux have been running the Endemol Shine ship in the interim.

The new German boss, who  starts in June, comes to Endemol Shine from LA-based eSports company Turtle Entertainment where he was chief executive. He said: “Endemol Shine Germany are an amazing company, brilliant, creative and prolific with an unparalleled track record in both creating original IP and adapting IP across multiple genres.”

Beusmans added: “Magnus is an exceptionally talented executive with a profound knowledge of the German media landscape along with an international perspective and experience.”

Endemol Shine Germany’s slate includes entertainment format “Big Bounce Battle,” which plays on RTL. It produces the local version of “MasterChef” for Sky, “Big Brother” for Sat.1, and “The Wall” for RTL. It is also a joint venture partner in drama producer Wiedemann & Berg Television, which makes Netflix’s German hit “Dark.”

More TV

  • AMERICAN IDOL - "114 (Top 10

    RTL First Quarter Profits Slip, North America Weighs On FremantleMedia

    Magnus Kastner will take the helm at Endemol Shine Germany. He is veteran of the international business having run Viacom’s Northern Europe unit, Discovery’s German operation, and been president of Dubai-based Rotana. At production and distribution powerhouse Endemol Shine Group he will be chief executive, Germany, reporting to Northern Europe chairman Boudewijn Beusmans. He replaces […]

  • Joseph Campanella Dead

    Veteran Character Actor Joseph Campanella Dies at 93

    Magnus Kastner will take the helm at Endemol Shine Germany. He is veteran of the international business having run Viacom’s Northern Europe unit, Discovery’s German operation, and been president of Dubai-based Rotana. At production and distribution powerhouse Endemol Shine Group he will be chief executive, Germany, reporting to Northern Europe chairman Boudewijn Beusmans. He replaces […]

  • Leslie Moonves

    5 Takeaways From CBS' Upfront

    Magnus Kastner will take the helm at Endemol Shine Germany. He is veteran of the international business having run Viacom’s Northern Europe unit, Discovery’s German operation, and been president of Dubai-based Rotana. At production and distribution powerhouse Endemol Shine Group he will be chief executive, Germany, reporting to Northern Europe chairman Boudewijn Beusmans. He replaces […]

  • Janet Mock Pose

    'Pose' Writer Janet Mock on Making History With Trans Storytelling (Guest Column)

    Magnus Kastner will take the helm at Endemol Shine Germany. He is veteran of the international business having run Viacom’s Northern Europe unit, Discovery’s German operation, and been president of Dubai-based Rotana. At production and distribution powerhouse Endemol Shine Group he will be chief executive, Germany, reporting to Northern Europe chairman Boudewijn Beusmans. He replaces […]

  • James Corden Stephen Colbert

    James Corden, Stephen Colbert's Best Jokes From CBS' Upfront: Shari Redstone, Donald Trump, and 'Young Corden'

    Magnus Kastner will take the helm at Endemol Shine Germany. He is veteran of the international business having run Viacom’s Northern Europe unit, Discovery’s German operation, and been president of Dubai-based Rotana. At production and distribution powerhouse Endemol Shine Group he will be chief executive, Germany, reporting to Northern Europe chairman Boudewijn Beusmans. He replaces […]

  • Magnum PI

    CBS Fall 2018-2019 Trailers: 'Magnum PI,' 'Murphy Brown,' 'God Friended Me' (Watch)

    Magnus Kastner will take the helm at Endemol Shine Germany. He is veteran of the international business having run Viacom’s Northern Europe unit, Discovery’s German operation, and been president of Dubai-based Rotana. At production and distribution powerhouse Endemol Shine Group he will be chief executive, Germany, reporting to Northern Europe chairman Boudewijn Beusmans. He replaces […]

  • CBS-Redstone Legal Feud Paused by Judge

    Judge Puts Brief Pause on CBS-Shari Redstone Legal Battle

    Magnus Kastner will take the helm at Endemol Shine Germany. He is veteran of the international business having run Viacom’s Northern Europe unit, Discovery’s German operation, and been president of Dubai-based Rotana. At production and distribution powerhouse Endemol Shine Group he will be chief executive, Germany, reporting to Northern Europe chairman Boudewijn Beusmans. He replaces […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad