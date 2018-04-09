You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Endemol Shine Boards Chinese Quiz Format ‘Puzzle Masters’

Endemol Shine Group is partnering with China’s Vision Media to handle global distribution on competition format “Puzzle Masters,” the independent producer and distributor announced Tuesday.

Co-developed by Nanjing-based production company Vision Media and Endemol Shine China, “Puzzle Masters” launched in China on Jan. 5 this year on Jiangsu Satellite TV, achieving the top rating for any show across China during its Friday night primetime slot. The format sees young contestants mentored by puzzle masters as the show searches the nation to find the smartest puzzle solvers.

Vision CEO Wang Pei Jie said he believes the format has “all the ingredients to be a global success.” “The show is extremely popular here in China and this deal reinforces our ambitions to leverage our creativity on an international scale,” said Wang.

Endemol Shine China previously collaborated with Vision Media on a Chinese version of competition format “The Brain,” which has run for four seasons since launching on Jiangsu Satellite TV in 2014. Endemol Shine International has sold finished versions of “The Brain China” across the Asia Pacific region in markets including Australia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

