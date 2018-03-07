Endemol Shine North America Sets New Unscripted Leadership

Endemol Shine North America has named DJ Nurre executive vice president of unscripted original series, part of a new reality-programming leadership structure under unscripted and scripted television president Sharon Levy.

The studio has also named Dan Cazzola vice president, international development, unscripted; and Lisa Fahrenholt, vice president, international development, scripted.

“DJ is one of the most respected and accomplished producers in unscripted TV,” said Levy. “I’ve worked closely with him over the last decade on numerous series including ‘Bar Rescue’ and he’s always shown great instincts and leadership skills. I’m thrilled he’s joining our team here at Endemol Shine.”

Levy added, “After getting to know my new Endemol Shine colleagues from around the globe and seeing all of the diverse, amazing content this company produces, it was clear that we needed experienced executives on our team here in North America identifying both unscripted and scripted opportunities. Dan and Lisa are just that, both have worked for our company internationally and have great programming instincts.”

In his new role, Nurre will oversee all unscripted current programming, in addition to all pilots and presentations. He most recently served as exec VP of programming and development at 3 Ball Entertainment. There he led all development for the production company, managed the casting and development teams, and oversaw current programming.

“I am honored to be working alongside my longtime friend and periodic creative sparring partner Sharon Levy,” said Nurre. “I’m immensely proud of the shows we’ve made together over the last 10 years and look forward to continuing that success with her and the incredibly talented team here at Endemol Shine.”

Georgie Hurford-Jones, senior VP, unscripted programming, will continue to executive produce current programming and now lead all of Endemol Shine North America’s “MasterChef” franchise initiatives, including “MasterChef Jr.” Robin Feinberg, who senior BP of unscripted programming, will oversee the company’s “Fear Factor” franchise and additional series.