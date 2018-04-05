Endeavor Content Taps Yael Shaoulian for London-Based Sales Role

Former Armoza Formats distribution executive Yael Shaoulian has joined Endeavor Content and will supervise sales of its non-scripted fare internationally from the company’s London base. Shaoulian will oversee sales and work across acquisitions and production, notably in the U.K. and Europe.

Endeavor has scripted series on its books, including the BBC America drama “Killing Eve,” which has recently been sold to the BBC in the U.K. and to HBO Europe.

Its non-scripted slate includes coverage of the BAFTA Film Awards, the annual Miss Universe competition, Serena Williams’ documentary series, “Being Serena,” and the political satire series “Michael Moore Live from the Apocalypse.”

The distributor will be at MipTV looking for new deals for all of the above.

“[Shaoulian] will work to identify acquisition and investment opportunities, as well as to expand Endeavor Content’s relationships with producers in Europe and the United Kingdom,” the company said.

Shaoulian will take the title of vice president, non-scripted sales at Endeavor. She will report to Gary Marenzi, the veteran distribution executive who is Endeavor’s head of sales and partnerships. The new recruit joins from Armoza, distributor of Fox talent show “The Four.” Prior to that she was at TVF International in an acquisitions role covering the U.S. and the EMEA region.