Emily Ratajkowski, Lilly Singh Among Five Cast in NBC Comedy Pilot ‘Bright Futures’

NBC has set the main cast for its upcoming comedy pilot “Bright Futures,” Variety has learned.

Emily Ratajkowski, Lilly Singh, Shameik Moore, Jimmy Tatro, and Calum Worthy will all star in the single-camera project, which follows a group of friends all stumbling through the transition from the clueless, immature twentysomethings they are now to the successful professionals they’re destined to be. In addition, Lisa Kudrow will serve as the show’s narrator.

Ratajkowski will play Sarah, described as a girl-next-door type but also with a behind-the-ear tattoo. She can just as easily bro out with the guys as she can be the girliest girl. Ratajkowski is a model and actress known for her roles in films like “Gone Girl” and “We Are Your Friends.” She is repped by UTA and Untitled Entertainment.

Singh will play Sid. One of the roommates, she’s a recent med school graduate and who became a doctor mostly so people would call her a doctor. Singh is best known for her incredibly popular YouTube channel, where she vlogs under the name IISuperwomanII. Her recent onscreen roles include the film “Bad Moms” and “Ice Age: Collision Course.” She is also set to appear in Michael B. Jordan’s HBO film adaptation of “Fahrenheit 451,” and was selected as one of Variety‘s 10 Comics to Watch in 2016. She is repped by WME and manager Sarah Weichel.

Related Pilot Season: Female Creators, Directors Break Through TV News Roundup: CNN to Air Town Hall with James Comey

Moore will play Aaron. A drinking blowout on the night he passed the bar put a halt to any grandiose ideas and he now works as a lowly personal injury attorney. Moore is best known for his starring role in the 2015 film “Dope.” He also starred as Shaolin Fantastic in the Netflix series “The Get Down” and will voice Miles Morales in the upcoming animated film “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” He is repped by CAA, Three Six Zero Entertainment, and McKuin Frankel Whitehead..

Tatro will play Berger. On the surface he’s the hater of the crew, but deep down he’s incredibly loyal and would be the first one to take a bat to someone for any one of his friends. Tatro most recently starred in the Netflix series “American Vandal” as high school burnout Dylan Maxwell. He is also known for his roles in the films “22 Jump Street” and “Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland.” He is repped by UTA.

Worthy will play Danny. One of the roommates, he’s a gung-ho yet ultra-neurotic USC film school grad and a wannabe screenwriter who’s just landed his first job working for Hollywood’s hottest up-and-coming writer. Worthy will reunite with Tatro in “Bright Futures,” as he also appeared in “American Vandal” as Alex Trimboli. Worthy is also known for his role in the Disney Channel series “Austin & Ally.” He is repped by UTA, CTM International, MAKE GOOD Content, and Myman Greenspan.

Hale Rothstein will write and executive produce “Bright Futures” with Danny Segal and Isaac Schamis writing and co-executive producing. Kenya Barris will executive produce. The project will be produced by ABC Studios and Barris’ Khalabo Ink Society banner, which is set up under an overall deal at the studio.