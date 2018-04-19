Emilia Clarke Teases ‘Game of Thrones’ Set Visit for Charity

Emilia Clarke may be one of the biggest stars on “Game of Thrones,” but that doesn’t mean she has all the keys to the castle — or even all the keys to the show’s set.

The actress is teaming up with Omaze to raise money for The Royal College of Nursing Foundation, and in a new video, attempts to show viewers around the set of the HBO drama. She hits a few snags, though, when she can’t get onto the set herself.

“Let me level with you guys, the producers don’t really want me doing this, in fact, they don’t really know I’m doing this. They also don’t know I swiped the key,” Clarke says, and then proceeds to set off security alarms before running away while dressed as her “Thrones” character Daenerys Targaryen.

After another attempt to get on set is ruined, she takes viewers to see the Iron Throne — only it’s just a green screen. She then returns to her trailer, which is notably covered with photos of Jason Momoa, who played her husband Khal Drogo in Season 1 of the show. Clarke attempts to read from one of the final scripts, starting, “she turned to her dragons,” before realizing, “you’re going to bleep this out, aren’t you?”

Kit Harington’s Jon Snow makes a surprise appearance in the clip, telling Clarke that producers sent him to “tell you to shut it down.” She tells the camera in response, “he’s a bit boring, you don’t want, yawn, six-pack, whatever.”

While the Mother of Dragons didn’t reveal much in the video, the Omaze campaign will include a visit to the top-secret “Game of Thrones” set in Belfast, Ireland, and lunch with Clarke for one winner. Fans can enter the sweepstakes by donating to The Royal College of Nursing Foundation, which provides support for nurses, midwives, and health care assistants.

“Game of Thrones” is currently in production on its final season, which premieres in 2019.