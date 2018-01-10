‘Ellen’s Game of Games’ Renewed for Season 2 at NBC

“Ellen’s Game of Games” has been renewed for a second season at NBC, the network announced Tuesday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

“Ellen’s enthusiasm and energy is utterly infectious. It’s been exciting to watch her antics supersized on a primetime stage,” said Paul Telegdy, president of the alternative and reality group at NBC Entertainment. “Audiences love spending time with her and we know she’ll continue to raise the bar with even bigger games and more hilarity as the show continues to grow.”

Every episode features bigger versions of games that have been featured on Degeneres’ daytime talk show, such as “Blindfolded Musical Chairs,” “Dizzy Dash” and “Scary Go Round.”

“I’m so excited to get to do another season because I’m not just the producer and host, I’m also a loyal viewer,” DeGeneres said in a statement. ”I hope this can continue to be a show that families can come together and enjoy watching as much as I enjoy hosting. I don’t wanna say this next season is gonna be even messier, but I have invested heavily into a whipped cream company.”

The Jan. 2 regular-slot premiere of “Ellen’s Game of Games” averaged a 2.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 9.8 million viewers overall in Live+3 ratings, and then at 9 p.m., a second episode rose to a 2.7 in 18-49 and 9.9 million viewers overall

“Ellen’s Game of Games” is executive produced by DeGeneres, Kevin A. Leman II, Mary Connelly, Ed Glavin, Andy Lassner, Jeff Kleeman and Derek Westervelt. David A. Hurwitz also serves as executive producer. The series is produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted and Alternative Television in association with Telepictures and A Very Good Production.