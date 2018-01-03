TV Ratings: ‘Ellen’s Game of Games’ Soars, ‘LA to Vegas’ Debuts Solid

“Ellen’s Game of Games” debuted in its new regular timeslot Tuesday night up significantly in both measures from the preview that aired on Dec. 18, according to Nielsen data.

The first episode of the NBC show at 8 p.m. drew a 2.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 8.8 million viewers. That is up approximately 30 percent in the demo and 20 percent in total viewers compared to the Dec. 18 preview. A second new episode at 9 built on the lead-in from the first, drawing a 2.4 and 8.9 million viewers.

Also on Tuesday, Fox debuted the new comedy “LA to Vegas.” The series debut drew a 1.1 and 3.8 million viewers, airing at 9 p.m. That is up approximately 38 percent compared to “The Mick’s” performance in the same time slot this fall, where it averaged a 0.8. It is also Fox’s highest-rated Tuesday comedy telecast since last January.

After “Game of Games,” “Chicago Med” (1.5, 6.9 million) hit a season high in the demo.

Prior to “LA to Vegas,” “Lethal Weapon” (1.1, 4.6 million) ticked up in both measures. “The Mick” (0.8, 2.3 million) was even at 9:30.

On ABC, “The Middle” (1.5, 6.3 million) and “Fresh Off the Boat” (1.2, 4.2 million) were up. New episodes of “Black-ish” (1.1, 4 million) and “Kevin Probably Saves the World” (0.7, 2.6 million) were even.

For CBS, “NCIS” (1.5, 13.9 million) ticked up in total viewers. “Bull” (1.2, 11 million) and “NCIS: New Orleans” (1.0, 9 million) were even.

The CW aired only repeats.

NBC won the night in the demo with a 2.0 but finished second in total viewers with 8.2 million. CBS was second in the demo with a 1.2 but first in viewers with 11.3 million. ABC and Fox tied for third in the demo with a 1.0. ABC edged Fox in total viewers with 3.84 million to Fox’s 3.8 million. The CW averaged a 0.2 and 0.75 million viewers.