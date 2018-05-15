Ellen Katherine Ryan, EVP and GM of Screen Engine/ASI TV Group, Dies at 59

Ellen Katherine Ryan, the executive vice president and general manager of entertainment and media research and analytics firm Screen Engine/ASI’s TV group, died last week in Los Angeles, the firm announced on Monday. She was 59.

Ryan began her career at ASI in 1986, when she managed content testing for numerous networks and studios in Hollywood, and became a staple of the pilot season.

In 1999, Ryan moved to Knoxville, Tenn., where she became vice president of research at Scripps Networks and oversaw ratings and primary research for the HGTV and DIY brands. Under her administration, her research methodologies contributed to the growth and success of the HGTV and DIY brands.

In 2016, Ryan rejoined Screen Engine/ASI and ran its television group, oversaw the operations of its Valley Village facility, introduced new methodologies and practices, and had just kicked off a major facility renovation before her death.

ASI founder and CEO Kevin Goetz announced to the news to his company last Thursday. He described her as “one of the dearest, most talented and cherished members of our team, who is a legend in the television industry.”

Outside of ASI, Ryan was a volunteer mediator, music aficionado, and animal lover.

She is survived by her extended family all along the East Coast and in Reedley, Calif., and her dogs, Samantha and Sandy.

Service arrangements are currently pending, and, in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Semper Fi Fund or Best Friends Animal Society.