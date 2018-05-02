Former ‘The View’ Co-Host Elisabeth Hasselbeck Signs Book Deal

Elisabeth Hasselbeck, the former conservative star of “The View,” has signed a deal to write a book to release next spring, called “Point of View.”

The book will be a memoir-like story of Hasselbeck’s faith told through the important moments in her life. “Point of View” is scheduled to hit bookstore shelves in April 2019 from publisher WaterBrook & Multnomah, which specializes in Christian titles.

Hasselbeck started her TV career on the second season of “Survivor.” She appeared on “The View” from 2003 to 2013, where she became one of the most visible and prominent Republicans of her generation, as she debated her conservative principles on Barbara Walters’ talk show during the Bush era and Obama’s first term. She then went on to co-host “Fox and Friends” for two years. But since leaving Fox News in 2015, she’s taken a break from the national spotlight and hasn’t given many interviews.

The deal for Hasselbeck’s book, which was first reported in Publishers Marketplace, was negotiated by William Morris Endeavor’s Mel Berger and Margaret Riley King.

Hasselbeck previously wrote 2009’s “The G-Free Diet: A Gluten-Free Survival Guide” about living with celiac disease.