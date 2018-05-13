CBS Renews Drama ‘Elementary,’ Cancels Freshman Comedy ‘9JKL’

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All

CBS has renewed drama series “Elementary” and pulled the plug on first-year comedy “9JKL.” Both shows hail from CBS Television Studios.

Elementary” is heading into its seventh season.

The end for “9JKL” had been expected. The multi-camera sitcom based on the life of series star and executive producer Mark Feuerstein. Feuerstein played an actor who moves home to New York after his divorce, living in an apartment sandwiched between his overbearing parents on one side and his brother, sister-in-law and their new baby on the other.

The series also starred David Walton, Elliott Gould, Linda Lavin, Liza Lapira, Matt Murray, and Albert Tsai. Feuerstein executive produces along with his wife Dana Klein, Aaron Kaplan, Wendi Trilling, Dana Honor and Pamela Fryman.

“Elementary” has been a workhorse for CBS since its premiere in 2012. The drama stars Jonny Lee Miller and Lucy Liu in a modern-day spin on Sherlock Holmes’ mysteries. “Elementary” is steered by showrunner Robert Doherty who exec produces with Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Bob Goodman, Jason Tracey, and Robert Hewitt Wolfe.

CBS programming executives have been active today with series renewals and cancellations in preparation for its upfront presentation to advertisers in New York on Wednesday.

(Pictured: “9JKL”)

More TV

  • CBS Renews Drama 'Elementary,' Cancels Freshman

    CBS Renews Drama 'Elementary,' Cancels Freshman Comedy '9JKL'

    CBS has renewed drama series “Elementary” and pulled the plug on first-year comedy “9JKL.” Both shows hail from CBS Television Studios. “Elementary” is heading into its seventh season. The end for “9JKL” had been expected. The multi-camera sitcom based on the life of series star and executive producer Mark Feuerstein. Feuerstein played an actor who moves home to […]

  • Fahrenheit 451

    Cannes Film Review: Michael B. Jordan in 'Fahrenheit 451'

    CBS has renewed drama series “Elementary” and pulled the plug on first-year comedy “9JKL.” Both shows hail from CBS Television Studios. “Elementary” is heading into its seventh season. The end for “9JKL” had been expected. The multi-camera sitcom based on the life of series star and executive producer Mark Feuerstein. Feuerstein played an actor who moves home to […]

  • Kevin James Comedy 'Kevin Can Wait'

    Kevin James Comedy 'Kevin Can Wait' Canceled After Two Seasons

    CBS has renewed drama series “Elementary” and pulled the plug on first-year comedy “9JKL.” Both shows hail from CBS Television Studios. “Elementary” is heading into its seventh season. The end for “9JKL” had been expected. The multi-camera sitcom based on the life of series star and executive producer Mark Feuerstein. Feuerstein played an actor who moves home to […]

  • Greg Berlanti Remote Controlled Podcast

    2018 Upfront Season: Reboots, Multicams Aplenty as Volume Drops and Greg Berlanti Rocks

    CBS has renewed drama series “Elementary” and pulled the plug on first-year comedy “9JKL.” Both shows hail from CBS Television Studios. “Elementary” is heading into its seventh season. The end for “9JKL” had been expected. The multi-camera sitcom based on the life of series star and executive producer Mark Feuerstein. Feuerstein played an actor who moves home to […]

  • Bella Thorne'Midnight Sun' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Bella Thorne, Josh Hartnett to Attend New Festival in Sardinia

    CBS has renewed drama series “Elementary” and pulled the plug on first-year comedy “9JKL.” Both shows hail from CBS Television Studios. “Elementary” is heading into its seventh season. The end for “9JKL” had been expected. The multi-camera sitcom based on the life of series star and executive producer Mark Feuerstein. Feuerstein played an actor who moves home to […]

  • Alison Brie Danielle Brooks Sarah Gadon

    Women of Netflix, Gabrielle Carteris on the Need for Female Mentorship in TV

    CBS has renewed drama series “Elementary” and pulled the plug on first-year comedy “9JKL.” Both shows hail from CBS Television Studios. “Elementary” is heading into its seventh season. The end for “9JKL” had been expected. The multi-camera sitcom based on the life of series star and executive producer Mark Feuerstein. Feuerstein played an actor who moves home to […]

  • AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- "Live Show

    NBC Sets Winter Edition of 'America's Got Talent'

    CBS has renewed drama series “Elementary” and pulled the plug on first-year comedy “9JKL.” Both shows hail from CBS Television Studios. “Elementary” is heading into its seventh season. The end for “9JKL” had been expected. The multi-camera sitcom based on the life of series star and executive producer Mark Feuerstein. Feuerstein played an actor who moves home to […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad