CBS Renews Drama ‘Elementary,’ Cancels Freshman Comedy ‘9JKL’

CBS has renewed drama series “Elementary” and pulled the plug on first-year comedy “9JKL.” Both shows hail from CBS Television Studios.

“Elementary” is heading into its seventh season.

The end for “9JKL” had been expected. The multi-camera sitcom based on the life of series star and executive producer Mark Feuerstein. Feuerstein played an actor who moves home to New York after his divorce, living in an apartment sandwiched between his overbearing parents on one side and his brother, sister-in-law and their new baby on the other.

The series also starred David Walton, Elliott Gould, Linda Lavin, Liza Lapira, Matt Murray, and Albert Tsai. Feuerstein executive produces along with his wife Dana Klein, Aaron Kaplan, Wendi Trilling, Dana Honor and Pamela Fryman.

“Elementary” has been a workhorse for CBS since its premiere in 2012. The drama stars Jonny Lee Miller and Lucy Liu in a modern-day spin on Sherlock Holmes’ mysteries. “Elementary” is steered by showrunner Robert Doherty who exec produces with Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Bob Goodman, Jason Tracey, and Robert Hewitt Wolfe.

CBS programming executives have been active today with series renewals and cancellations in preparation for its upfront presentation to advertisers in New York on Wednesday.

