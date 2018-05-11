E4 Picks Up Superman Prequel Series ‘Krypton’ for U.K.

E4 is adding a new superhero-themed show to its U.K. lineup. The entertainment channel of British commercial broadcaster Channel 4, aimed primarily at 16-34-year-olds, has acquired Superman prequel series “Krypton” from Warner Bros. International Television Distribution. The first series of the show will air later this year.

Taking place on Superman’s home world two generations before its destruction, “Krypton” stars Cameron Cuffe as Superman’s grandfather Seg-El. With the planet’s leadership in chaos and the House of El ostracized, Seg faces a life-and-death conflict to redeem his family’s honor and prevent an insidious plot to change the past and prevent the birth of his grandson.

Shaun Sipos, Blake Ritson, Georgina Campbell, Wallis Day and Ian McElhinney also star in the show, which was the first production to be shot in the new Belfast Harbour Studios. “Sherlock” actor Rupert Graves and “Ray Donovan” star Paula Malcomson also feature in guest roles.

The new show, based on DC characters, joins another superhero show, “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D,” in E4’s lineup. The fifth season of “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D” is currently airing on the channel.

“Krypton” is executive produced by writer-producer David S. Goyer alongside Cameron Welsh. It is produced by Phantom 4 Films in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. It is currently airing on Syfy in the U.S., having debuted in March.

