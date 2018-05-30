E! Cancels ‘The Arrangement’

E! has canceled drama series “The Arrangement” after two seasons, Variety has confirmed.
E! has canceled drama series "The Arrangement" after two seasons, Variety has confirmed. "Over two seasons, E!'s scripted series 'The Arrangement' has taken viewers inside the world of an A-list movie star filled with secrets, scandal and romance," and E! spokesperson said. "While we have decided not to move forward with the series, we are incredibly
