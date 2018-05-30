E! Cancels ‘The Arrangement’

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
E! The Arrangement
CREDIT: Courrtesy of E!

E! has canceled drama series “The Arrangement” after two seasons, Variety has confirmed.

“Over two seasons, E!’s scripted series ‘The Arrangement’ has taken viewers inside the world of an A-list movie star filled with secrets, scandal and romance,” and E! spokesperson said. “While we have decided not to move forward with the series, we are incredibly grateful to the cast and our production partners.”
Produced by E! corporate sibling Universal Cable Productions, “The Arrangement” hailed from writer and executive producer Jonathan Abrahams. The series recently ended its second season, with the final episode premiering on E! May 13.
“The Arrangement” was one of two current scripted series on the NBCUniversal-owned cable channel. The other, “The Royals,” recently ended its fourth season, and has not received word on whether it will be picked up for a fifth.

Popular on Variety

  • Roseanne ABC Reboot

    'Roseanne' Canceled After Star's Racist Tweets

  • Solo

    Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo Had A Cape, And It Could Have Killed Him

  • L3-37

    Everything We Know About L3-37, Breakout Star of ‘Solo’

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

More TV

  • Taron Killam, Nathan Fillion, Robin Tunney

    Most-Watched Upfronts 2018 TV Trailers: 'The Rookie,' 'Manifest,' 'REL' and More

    E! has canceled drama series “The Arrangement” after two seasons, Variety has confirmed. “Over two seasons, E!’s scripted series ‘The Arrangement’ has taken viewers inside the world of an A-list movie star filled with secrets, scandal and romance,” and E! spokesperson said. “While we have decided not to move forward with the series, we are incredibly […]

  • Channing Dungey TCA

    ABC Entertainment Chief Channing Dungey in Spotlight After 'Roseanne' Cancellation

    E! has canceled drama series “The Arrangement” after two seasons, Variety has confirmed. “Over two seasons, E!’s scripted series ‘The Arrangement’ has taken viewers inside the world of an A-list movie star filled with secrets, scandal and romance,” and E! spokesperson said. “While we have decided not to move forward with the series, we are incredibly […]

  • Matthew Rhys and Jamie Dornan

    Matthew Rhys, Jamie Dornan to Star in BBC Drama 'Death and Nightingales'

    E! has canceled drama series “The Arrangement” after two seasons, Variety has confirmed. “Over two seasons, E!’s scripted series ‘The Arrangement’ has taken viewers inside the world of an A-list movie star filled with secrets, scandal and romance,” and E! spokesperson said. “While we have decided not to move forward with the series, we are incredibly […]

  • Roseanne ABC Reboot

    'Roseanne' Cancellation Leaves Huge Crater in ABC's Fall Schedule

    E! has canceled drama series “The Arrangement” after two seasons, Variety has confirmed. “Over two seasons, E!’s scripted series ‘The Arrangement’ has taken viewers inside the world of an A-list movie star filled with secrets, scandal and romance,” and E! spokesperson said. “While we have decided not to move forward with the series, we are incredibly […]

  • NBC Studios

    NBC Launches Director Training Initiative for Unscripted Programming

    E! has canceled drama series “The Arrangement” after two seasons, Variety has confirmed. “Over two seasons, E!’s scripted series ‘The Arrangement’ has taken viewers inside the world of an A-list movie star filled with secrets, scandal and romance,” and E! spokesperson said. “While we have decided not to move forward with the series, we are incredibly […]

  • Roseanne

    'Roseanne' Episodes Pulled From Hulu, Viacom Cable Channels

    E! has canceled drama series “The Arrangement” after two seasons, Variety has confirmed. “Over two seasons, E!’s scripted series ‘The Arrangement’ has taken viewers inside the world of an A-list movie star filled with secrets, scandal and romance,” and E! spokesperson said. “While we have decided not to move forward with the series, we are incredibly […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad