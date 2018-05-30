E! Cancels ‘The Arrangement’

E! has canceled drama series “The Arrangement” after two seasons, Variety has confirmed.

“Over two seasons, E!’s scripted series ‘ The Arrangement ’ has taken viewers inside the world of an A-list movie star filled with secrets, scandal and romance,” and E! spokesperson said. “While we have decided not to move forward with the series, we are incredibly grateful to the cast and our production partners.”

Produced by E! corporate sibling Universal Cable Productions, “The Arrangement” hailed from writer and executive producer Jonathan Abrahams. The series recently ended its second season, with the final episode premiering on E! May 13.

“The Arrangement” was one of two current scripted series on the NBCUniversal-owned cable channel. The other, “The Royals,” recently ended its fourth season, and has not received word on whether it will be picked up for a fifth.