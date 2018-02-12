TV News Roundup: Dwyane Wade-Chance the Rapper Doc ‘Shot In The Dark’ Sets Premiere Date

In today’s roundup, Fox’s new sports documentary “Shot in the Dark,” produced by Dwyane Wade and Chance the Rapper and the CW’s live tour of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” get premiere dates.

DATES

“Shot in the Dark,” is scheduled to air on Fox on Feb. 24 at approximately 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT following Villanova vs. Creighton basketball. Executive produced by Dwyane Wade and Chance the Rapper, the documentary film follows Orr Academy’s high school basketball team as they aspire for greatness under head coach Lou Adams, facing systemic inequities that threaten to claim their future. Watch the trailer below

The CW‘s musical comedy “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” will have an eight-city live tour of the show beginning on March 31 that will include Portland, Seattle, Chicago, Boston, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New York, and Los Angeles. Rachel Bloom, Vincent Rodriguez III, Scott Michael Foster, Pete Gardner, Aline Brosh McKenna, Adam Schlesinger, and Jack Dolgen have been confirmed to participate in the live shows. Tickets go on sale Feb. 14.

TLC‘s new reality dating show “Hear Me, Love Me, See Me” will premiere on Mar. 3 at 10 p.m. Hosted by actress Christine Lakin, the show takes physical attraction out of dating and over the course of just one day, an eligible bachelorette will meet three bachelors, using only POV cameras strapped to the men’s chests, neither party able see what the other person looks like. Watch a first-look trailer of the show below.



U.S. Ski & Snowboard Olympic gold medalist Red Gerard will make his first TV appearance since his big victory on the Feb. 13 episode of ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” Additional guests on Tuesday night’s show include actor Oscar Isaac and chef Massimo Bottura.

“Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant” will premiere on MTV on Mar. 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The 14-episode docu-series will introduce the diverse stories and backgrounds of five new young women as they navigate the complexities of being a Gen Z mother. This announcement comes on the heels of MTV’s second consecutive quarter of YoY growth – its best streak in six years. The series will begin premiering internationally in April across Viacom’s international network of MTV channels in nearly 180 countries.

