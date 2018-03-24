‘Chicago Fire’ Actress DuShon Monique Brown Dies at 49

Actress DuShon Monique Brown, who appeared on “Chicago Fire” and “Prison Break,” died Friday in Illinois. She was 49.

“Chicago Fire” producer Dick Wolf confirmed Brown’s death to the Chicago Tribune, saying in a statement, “The ‘Chicago Fire’ family is devastated to lose one of its own. Our thoughts and prayers are with DuShon’s family and we will all miss her.”

Brown’s cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Brown has appeared in 53 episodes of the NBC drama since it began in 2012. She was most recently seen in the episode titled “Law of the Jungle,” which aired Feb. 1. Brown’s character, Connie, was the secretary of Wallace Boden, played by Eamonn Walker, and would often assist the Firehouse 51 firefighters with their paperwork.

Some of Brown’s other television appearances include guest roles on “Empire” and “Shameless” and a 13-episode stint on the original “Prison Break” as nurse Katie Welch. Brown also recently had a role in TV movie “Public Housing Unit,” where she played a Chicago cop in the late 1980s.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Brown was a player in the Chicago theater scene as well. She performed at multiple Chicago stages including the Goodman, Lookingglass, Drury Lane, MPAACT, Victory Gardens, and Pegasus Players. She had once worked at Kenwood Academy High School as the school’s crisis counselor and drama program leader. The news of her death was sent to parents of the school’s students.