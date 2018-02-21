You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Netflix Lands Worldwide Rights to Next Four Duplass Brothers Pics (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Room 104 HBO Duplass
CREDIT: Bryce Duffy for Variety

Jay and Mark Duplass, the veteran American independent filmmakers behind “The One I Love,” “The Overnight,” “Creep,” and “Jeff Who Lives At Home,” are entering into a new agreement with Netflix that gives the streaming giant worldwide rights to their next four upcoming films.

The first film under the deal is an untitled Duplass Brothers-Ray Romano project, which will be released later this year. The pic follows a bittersweet bromance and centers on themes of friendship, mortality, and made-up sports. The film, which stars Mark Duplass and Romano, recently wrapped production.

The untitled project marks Alex Lehmann’s second outing as director — he also helmed Duplass Brothers’ “Blue Jay” — and he co-wrote the script with Mark Duplass. Mel Eslyn, president of Duplass Brothers Productions, is producing with Alana Carithers and Sean Bradley.

“Turns out when you make films for Netflix, millions of people all over the world watch them. This is not a terrible thing for an independent filmmaker,” the Duplass brothers said. “As Netflix continues to grow and develop new ways to reach viewers, we couldn’t be more thrilled to grow our partnership.”

Related

Netflix’s relationship with the Duplasses goes back to their first feature film, “The Puffy Chair,” which Netflix’s Red Envelope Entertainment co-distributed in 2005 as its first feature film acquisition.

“Jay and Mark are the most enterprising filmmakers in the business,” said Ian Bricke, director of independent films at Netflix. “They have embraced Netflix as much as our subscribers have embraced their films. Having worked with Mark and Jay for over a decade, we have huge admiration for their creative passion and filmmaking smarts. We are thrilled for this next chapter of our relationship.”

In 2015, Netflix signed an SVOD deal with the brothers that included “Blue Jay,” “Take Me,” “Creep 2,” and the upcoming “Duck Butter” and “Outside In.” The previous pact gave Netflix exclusive worldwide SVOD distribution rights following a short theatrical release window.

The Duplass brothers also executive produced Netflix’s upcoming documentary series “Wild Wild Country.” The series premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and will be available on the service March 16.

The deal was negotiated by ICM Partners on behalf of Duplass Brothers, Inc.

Romano is repped by ICM; manager Rory Rosegarten, and attorney Del Shaw Moonves.

More TV

  • Rob Hardy to Direct CW's April

    Rob Hardy to Direct CW's April Blair-Spencer Paysinger Pilot (EXCLUSIVE)

    Jay and Mark Duplass, the veteran American independent filmmakers behind “The One I Love,” “The Overnight,” “Creep,” and “Jeff Who Lives At Home,” are entering into a new agreement with Netflix that gives the streaming giant worldwide rights to their next four upcoming films. The first film under the deal is an untitled Duplass Brothers-Ray […]

  • Room 104 HBO Duplass

    Netflix Lands Worldwide Rights to Next Four Duplass Brothers Pics (EXCLUSIVE)

    Jay and Mark Duplass, the veteran American independent filmmakers behind “The One I Love,” “The Overnight,” “Creep,” and “Jeff Who Lives At Home,” are entering into a new agreement with Netflix that gives the streaming giant worldwide rights to their next four upcoming films. The first film under the deal is an untitled Duplass Brothers-Ray […]

  • Germany's ProSiebenSat.1 Names Ex-Head of Tech

    Germany's ProSiebenSat.1 Names Former Head of British Tech Group Dyson as New CEO

    Jay and Mark Duplass, the veteran American independent filmmakers behind “The One I Love,” “The Overnight,” “Creep,” and “Jeff Who Lives At Home,” are entering into a new agreement with Netflix that gives the streaming giant worldwide rights to their next four upcoming films. The first film under the deal is an untitled Duplass Brothers-Ray […]

  • LOST IN SPACE

    Netflix Reveals 'Lost in Space' Reboot Premiere Date, First Trailer (Watch)

    Jay and Mark Duplass, the veteran American independent filmmakers behind “The One I Love,” “The Overnight,” “Creep,” and “Jeff Who Lives At Home,” are entering into a new agreement with Netflix that gives the streaming giant worldwide rights to their next four upcoming films. The first film under the deal is an untitled Duplass Brothers-Ray […]

  • President Barack Obama meets with Rev.

    Billy Graham, Evangelist Who Harnessed the Power of TV, Dies at 99

    Jay and Mark Duplass, the veteran American independent filmmakers behind “The One I Love,” “The Overnight,” “Creep,” and “Jeff Who Lives At Home,” are entering into a new agreement with Netflix that gives the streaming giant worldwide rights to their next four upcoming films. The first film under the deal is an untitled Duplass Brothers-Ray […]

  • amazon-logo

    Amazon Developing 'Consider Phlebas' as Fantasy Drama Series

    Jay and Mark Duplass, the veteran American independent filmmakers behind “The One I Love,” “The Overnight,” “Creep,” and “Jeff Who Lives At Home,” are entering into a new agreement with Netflix that gives the streaming giant worldwide rights to their next four upcoming films. The first film under the deal is an untitled Duplass Brothers-Ray […]

  • German Stars and Industry Shine At

    German Stars and Industry Shine At Bavaria Fiction's Berlin Bash

    Jay and Mark Duplass, the veteran American independent filmmakers behind “The One I Love,” “The Overnight,” “Creep,” and “Jeff Who Lives At Home,” are entering into a new agreement with Netflix that gives the streaming giant worldwide rights to their next four upcoming films. The first film under the deal is an untitled Duplass Brothers-Ray […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad