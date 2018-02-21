Netflix Lands Worldwide Rights to Next Four Duplass Brothers Pics (EXCLUSIVE)

Jay and Mark Duplass, the veteran American independent filmmakers behind “The One I Love,” “The Overnight,” “Creep,” and “Jeff Who Lives At Home,” are entering into a new agreement with Netflix that gives the streaming giant worldwide rights to their next four upcoming films.

The first film under the deal is an untitled Duplass Brothers-Ray Romano project, which will be released later this year. The pic follows a bittersweet bromance and centers on themes of friendship, mortality, and made-up sports. The film, which stars Mark Duplass and Romano, recently wrapped production.

The untitled project marks Alex Lehmann’s second outing as director — he also helmed Duplass Brothers’ “Blue Jay” — and he co-wrote the script with Mark Duplass. Mel Eslyn, president of Duplass Brothers Productions, is producing with Alana Carithers and Sean Bradley.

“Turns out when you make films for Netflix, millions of people all over the world watch them. This is not a terrible thing for an independent filmmaker,” the Duplass brothers said. “As Netflix continues to grow and develop new ways to reach viewers, we couldn’t be more thrilled to grow our partnership.”

Netflix’s relationship with the Duplasses goes back to their first feature film, “The Puffy Chair,” which Netflix’s Red Envelope Entertainment co-distributed in 2005 as its first feature film acquisition.

“Jay and Mark are the most enterprising filmmakers in the business,” said Ian Bricke, director of independent films at Netflix. “They have embraced Netflix as much as our subscribers have embraced their films. Having worked with Mark and Jay for over a decade, we have huge admiration for their creative passion and filmmaking smarts. We are thrilled for this next chapter of our relationship.”

In 2015, Netflix signed an SVOD deal with the brothers that included “Blue Jay,” “Take Me,” “Creep 2,” and the upcoming “Duck Butter” and “Outside In.” The previous pact gave Netflix exclusive worldwide SVOD distribution rights following a short theatrical release window.

The Duplass brothers also executive produced Netflix’s upcoming documentary series “Wild Wild Country.” The series premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and will be available on the service March 16.

The deal was negotiated by ICM Partners on behalf of Duplass Brothers, Inc.

Romano is repped by ICM; manager Rory Rosegarten, and attorney Del Shaw Moonves.