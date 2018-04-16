Drew Brown Named Head of Television for The Cartel

The Cartel , a full service management and production company, has appointed Drew Brown as head of television to oversee the company’s growing development slate. Brown, the former president of Brownstone Entertainment and Fascination Street, will be based in Los Angeles and start immediately, the group announced Monday.

“Since first working with Drew we knew that we were like-minded,” said The Cartel co-CEO Stan Spry said in a statement. “He’s hard working, driven, and has tremendous instincts. He created two very successful companies on his own, and we are thrilled that he is bringing his skills, projects, and relationships to the Cartel. We look forward to working with him to continue to build our company, expand our portfolio, and create unique opportunities for our clients.”

Brown began his career as a producer on “Project Runway” before diving into scripted television, building production company Brownstone Entertainment which has produced dozens of series, including “Barter Kings,” “Funny Girls,” “Eat Drink Love,” and “Living in Secret.”

In 2016, the producer signed an overall first-look deal with Sony Pictures TV via his newly launched Fascination Street. He also teamed up with Jennifer Lopez’s Nuyorian Productions and with America Ferrera and Teri Weinberg’s production company to develop two scripted projects that were recently sold to NBC Universal. Brown has previously sold projects to and developed with Mila Kunis’ Orchard Farms, Viola Davis and Julius Tennon’s JuVee Productions, Aaron Paul’s Lucid Road and Drew Barrymore’s Flower Films.

“I’m thrilled to join the Cartel team to further expand the company’s slate,” Brown said. “With an exciting roster of clients and great IP, we’re targeting edgy, character-driven drama and fresh, unique voices in comedy.”

The Cartel is currently developing a series based on the life of Jack Daniel with “Breaking Bad” star Paul.