Dr. Lisa Damour’s Book ‘Untangled’ in Development at Hydro Studios

Hydro Studios will develop a one-hour docuseries based on New York Times bestseller “Untangled,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The book, written by Dr. Lisa Damour, Ph.D., examines the emotional and behavioral changes teenage girls experience as they transition from childhood to adulthood. The guide explains to parents the reasoning for their daughters’ behavior during their teenage years. Dr. Damour is set to co-produce the series with Hydro Studios.

In the series, psychologist Dr. Damour will interact with a group of girls and their families from across the U.S. to provide an inside look at the life of teenage girls and answer questions and concerns for parents raising a daughter.

Chandos Erwin and Kirt Eftekhar from Hydro Studios will serve as executive producers. The project is being shopped by Gersh’s Todd Christopher.

Hydro Studios is the content studio and distribution company behind Academy Award-nominated 2014 biography “Glen Campbell: I’ll Be Me” and 2011 PBS documentary “Revenge of the Electric Car.”