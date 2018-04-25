‘Double Dare’ Revival Ordered at Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon is reviving one of its signature franchises for a new generation.

The kids’ cabler announced Tuesday that it has given a series order to a new version of “Double Dare.” The ’90s games show will return this summer with 4o new episodes.

“Double Dare” features two teams competing to win prizes in a contest that mixes trivia and messy physical challenges. The new series will bring back the best known elements of the original’s obstacle course, including the human hamster wheel; the classic gigantic mouth; the wringer; and the “Double Dare” nose. Also returning will be several unnamed guests from the show’s earlier years.

No host has yet been announced for the new series.

Nickelodeon’s longest running game show, “Double Dare” premiered in 1986 and aired through 1993. The network celebrated the game show’s 30th anniversary in 2016 with a special commemorative episode and a live edition of the game show filmed at San Diego Comic-Con and hosted by original series host Mark Summers. NickSplat and on Nick at Nite aired footage from both.