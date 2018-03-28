Donald Glover Tweets ‘Deadpool’ Animated Series Script

Donald Glover tweeted out a 15-page script for the “Deadpool” animated series that was recently scrapped at FXX.

“for the record: i wasnt too busy to work on deadpool,” Glover wrote before posting photos of the script. In the story, the Merc with a Mouth travels to Africa to protect the world’s last male Northern White Rhino, which did in fact die last week.

In the script, Deadpool talks with the rhino and wonders aloud why the show was pulled, asking if it could have been “cause of racism?!”

“All the writers were black,” he continues. “And the references were pretty black too. I heard they went over the lunch budget ordering Jamaican food at least once a week.”

“It just feels like everyone wants something different, but no one wants to do anything different to get it. Doesn’t Marvel have enough feel-good minority shows everyone supports but doesn’t watch? I mean, I think our show woulda been funny. I just wanted a place to be honest. And I guess that place is Freeform.”

The script takes repeated shots at Marvel, including a line that says the company “was trying to sell toys to 7-year-old boys and 50-year-old pedophiles.”

It also makes references to many current events, such as the controversy surrounding Facebook, Bitcoin, the claims that someone bit Beyonce’s face at a party, and the Sacramento police killing Stephon Clark.

Read the full script below.