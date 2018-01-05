Donald Glover on How ‘Atlanta’ Season 2 Is Like ‘Tiny Toon Adventures’

Season two of “Atlanta” is tiny, toony, and a little loony.

Speaking at the Television Critics Association press tour Friday, creator and star Donald Glover said that he took inspiration from season two of FX’s Emmy-winning half-hour series from “Tiny Toon Adventures,” the ’90s children’s animated program about kid versions of Warner Bros.’ Looney Tunes characters.

Specifically, Glover said he turned to “Tiny Toon Adventures: How I Spent My Summer Vacation,” a television movie that was sliced up into four episodes of the series that played like a highly serialized television arc.

“In the writers room, we spent a lot of time talking about ‘How I Spent My Summer Vacation’ by the Tiny Toons,” Glover said. “That was kind of the inspiration.”

Executive producer Paul Simms said, “This is one of those things that sounds like a TCA joke that someone makes, but for nine months now, I’ve been hearing Donald say, ‘Well, did you ever see ‘Tiny Toons’?”

Glover added, “That was our favorite as kids.”

Fellow executive producer Stephen Glover explained the connection.

“If you watched them all together, they were a movie,” he said. “We kind of took that idea of a whole story, but being told in a bunch of little parts that could be a show.”

Donald Glover added, “You enjoy them if they’re together, but you can also enjoy them in little bits.”

“Tiny Toons: How I Spent My Summer Vacation” was written by Paul Dini, Nicholas Hollander, Tom Ruegger, and Sherri Stoner. Season 2 of “Atlanta” premieres in March on FX.