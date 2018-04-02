Showtime Taps FX Alum Dominic Pagone to Head Entertainment PR

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

CREDIT: Showtime Network

FX Networks alum Dominic Pagone has joined Showtime Networks as head of entertainment publicity operations on both coasts.

As senior VP of entertainment publicity, Pagone will oversee consumer PR campaigns and all entertainment operations of Showtime’s PR department. Based in Los Angeles, he reports to Johanna Fuentes, Showtime’s exec VP of communications.

“Dominic is one of the most astute and accomplished entertainment publicity executives working in our industry, and also one of the most well-liked by press and peers everywhere,” said Fuentes. “His creative and strategic voice will play an important role in promoting our expanding original programming slate and the overall excellence of the Showtime brand.”

Pagone is well-known and highly regarded from is 18 year run at FX Networks in various PR posts. Most recently he was senior VP communications. He led publicity efforts for “Sons of Anarchy” for its entire seven-season run, among many other shows. Pagone was an integral part of the team that guided FX’s explosive growth in the original series arena during the past two decades.

