Disney Could Acquire Sky News in Fox-Sky Deal’s Latest Twist

Disney could acquire the Sky News channel if that would assuage concerns over Sky News’ independence from Fox, says a new offer by 21st Century Fox to ease its proposed $15-billion takeover of satcaster Sky past British authorities.

Sky News has become an important part of the takeover deal bid as opponents have suggested 21st Century Fox (which also owns Fox News) is not a fit and proper owner of a U.K.-based news channel, citing broadcasting standards and plurality concerns. In a filing submitted to the Competition and Markets Authority published Tuesday, Fox said Disney could now buy Sky News.

Fox has also offered to establish Sky News as a separate entity, a solution it offered in its previous, thwarted attempt to buy out the rest of the pan-European satcaster.

“The Walt Disney Company…has expressed an interest in acquiring Sky News, with a view to adding it to Disney’s existing portfolio of television channels, whether or not Disney’s proposed acquisition of 21CF proceeds,” Fox said.

Fox also made further concessions on the other remedy offered, separating Sky News and establishing an independent board. It has now said it would fund the independent organization for 15 years, whereas it had previously offered to fund it for a decade.

Fox already owns 39% of Sky and faces competition for control of the business from Comcast, which has lodged a richer bid. While that situation plays out, Fox is continuing to attempt to get its bid approved by U.K. authorities, which have lodged a series of concerns that have delayed completion of the deal.

“We are aware that a group of politicians that is opposed to the transaction is seeking to influence the CMA and is making a number of unsupported and fanciful assertions,” Fox said.

It added: “If the CMA were to accept at face value these assertions and be dissatisfied with enhanced remedies that are a direct and reasonable response to concerns it had raised with us, we believe that this would compromise the integrity of a system which is supposed to be objective, evidenced-based and grounded on the application of established legal principles.”

Sky, which has already recommended its shareholders accept the Fox offer, also reacted to the latest remedies offered. “Sky believes that both of these remedy proposals comprehensively address any plurality concerns the CMA may have, and would guarantee the long-term future of Sky News and its ongoing editorial independence,” it said. “As the regulatory process remains ongoing, shareholders are advised to take no action at this stage.”