TV News Roundup: Disney Sets Premiere Date for ‘Zombies’ Original Movie

In today’s roundup, Disney announces a new original TV movie and exec promotions at The CW and truTV.

DATES

Disney Channel will premiere a new original movie “Zombies” on Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The TV movie, which stars Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly, is a musical about a high school integrated with human and zombie students. Watch the trailer below.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Gaye Hirsch has been promoted to Executive Vice President of Development for The CW, overseeing all scripted and alternative series development for the network, as well as current alternative series and specials. She was previously Senior Vice President of Scripted Development for the network, involved in development of all The CW’s scripted series.

truTV announced the promotion of Nancy McKenna to Senior Vice President of Production for the comedy network, where she will oversee the production of truTV’s original programming along with post-production programming and promotional editing.