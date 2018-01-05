TV News Roundup: Disney Sets Premiere Date for ‘Zombies’ Original Movie

By

Kirsten's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Disney

In today’s roundup, Disney announces a new original TV movie and exec promotions at The CW and truTV

DATES
Disney Channel will premiere a new original movie “Zombies” on Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The TV movie, which stars Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly, is a musical about a high school integrated with human and zombie students. Watch the trailer below.

EXECUTIVE NEWS
Gaye Hirsch has been promoted to Executive Vice President of Development for The CW, overseeing all scripted and alternative series development for the network, as well as current alternative series and specials. She was previously Senior Vice President of Scripted Development for the network, involved in development of all The CW’s scripted series.

truTV announced the promotion of Nancy McKenna to Senior Vice President of Production for the comedy network, where she will oversee the production of truTV’s original programming along with post-production programming and promotional editing.

 

More TV

  • Ryan Murphy FX TCA

    Ryan Murphy on 'Katrina,' 'Feud' and 'American Horror Story' Season 8

    In today’s roundup, Disney announces a new original TV movie and exec promotions at The CW and truTV.  DATESDisney Channel will premiere a new original movie “Zombies” on Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The TV movie, which stars Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly, is a musical about a high school integrated with human and […]

  • Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Steven Canals,

    'Pose' Cast, Producers Talk Emotional, Empowering Journey to Make TV History

    In today’s roundup, Disney announces a new original TV movie and exec promotions at The CW and truTV.  DATESDisney Channel will premiere a new original movie “Zombies” on Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The TV movie, which stars Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly, is a musical about a high school integrated with human and […]

  • Tom Hanks AFI Awards

    AFI Awards Salute 'Dunkirk,' 'The Post,' 'Game of Thrones'

    In today’s roundup, Disney announces a new original TV movie and exec promotions at The CW and truTV.  DATESDisney Channel will premiere a new original movie “Zombies” on Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The TV movie, which stars Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly, is a musical about a high school integrated with human and […]

  • TV News Roundup: Disney Sets Premiere

    TV News Roundup: Disney Sets Premiere Date for 'Zombies' Original Movie

    In today’s roundup, Disney announces a new original TV movie and exec promotions at The CW and truTV.  DATESDisney Channel will premiere a new original movie “Zombies” on Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The TV movie, which stars Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly, is a musical about a high school integrated with human and […]

  • Danny BoyleFX 'Trust' TV show panel,

    Danny Boyle, Simon Beaufoy Talk Tackling the Getty Dynasty in FX's 'Trust'

    In today’s roundup, Disney announces a new original TV movie and exec promotions at The CW and truTV.  DATESDisney Channel will premiere a new original movie “Zombies” on Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The TV movie, which stars Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly, is a musical about a high school integrated with human and […]

  • Donald Glover

    Donald Glover on How 'Atlanta' Season 2 Is Like 'Tiny Toon Adventures'

    In today’s roundup, Disney announces a new original TV movie and exec promotions at The CW and truTV.  DATESDisney Channel will premiere a new original movie “Zombies” on Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The TV movie, which stars Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly, is a musical about a high school integrated with human and […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad