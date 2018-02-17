Disney Announces ‘Descendants 3’ for 2019

Disney announced plans to release “Descendants 3” in the summer of 2019.

The news was announced by Dove Cameron, who plays Mal in “Descendants,” in a special piece of programming that aired during Disney Channel’s “Zombies” on Friday. In the piece, Cameron alluded to a new villain (Mal’s father) entering the story.

“By adding a modern twist to Disney’s most treasured heritage properties, the world of ‘Descendants’ has become an instant classic. We’re thrilled that the creative team that conceived and launched this global phenomenon is back to dive deeper into these characters and the imaginative world from which they come,” said Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer, Disney Channels Worldwide, in a statement.

Along with Cameron, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart, Mitchell Hope, China Anne McClain, and Cameron Boyce will reprise their roles in the third film. Writers and producers Sara Parriott and Josann McGibbon, who won a 2016 Writers Guild Award for “Descendants,” will also return.

Director Kenny Ortega will return to the franchise after directing the first two films. He will also serve as executive producer and choreographer. Ortega directed and choreographed all three installments of “High School Musical,” another popular Disney Channel film series.

The musicals focus on the children of famous Disney villains, such as Maleficent and Jafar.

The second film has been viewed over 71.5 million times across 159 countries. The soundtrack for “Descendants 2” landed in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Production will begin in Vancouver, Canada ahead of the summer release date. Watch the clip below.