‘Disjointed’ Canceled After One Season at Netflix

“Disjointed” has been canceled after one season at Netflix, Variety has confirmed.

The multi-camera comedy series starred Kathy Bates as a lifelong advocate for legalization who’s finally living her dream as the owner of an L.A.–area cannabis dispensary. Joining her are three budtenders, her twenty-something son and a deeply troubled security guard. The series also starred Aaron Moten, Elizabeth Alderfer, Tone Bell, Elizabeth Ho, Dougie Baldwin, Chris Redd, Betsy Sodaro, Nicole Sullivan, and Michael Trucco.

The show received a 20-episode first season order at the streamer in 2016, with the first half of the season debuting this past August and the second half premiering in January. Chuck Lorre and “Daily Show” alum David Javerbaum served as writers and executive producers on the series, with Chuck Lorre Productions and Warner Bros. Television producing. Lorre is also prepping the single-camera comedy series “The Kominsky Method” at Netflix, which will star Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin. He is currently an executive producer on the shows “The Big Bang Theory” and its spinoff “Young Sheldon,” as well as “Mom,” all of which air on CBS.

“Disjointed” was one of few mutli-camera comedies outside of the broadcast networks. With the cancellation, Netflix now airs the multi-cams “The Ranch,” “Fuller House,” and “One Day at a Time.”

The pot comedy also found little favor with critics, with the first season currently holding a 23 percent critic approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes (and an 80 percent audience approval rating). In her review for Variety, Sonia Saraiya wrote:

“’Disjointed’ is ultimately trying to do too many things at once, and as a result just feels sloppy. The streaming service’s freedom with language, sex, and jokes about bodily fluids are incredibly unappealing when mixed with the homey feeling of a multi-camera sitcom. What those elements should do is make a show feel vital and edgy, but in “Disjointed” it just makes the whole show feel seedy, crass, and dank, as if the smell of bongwater and low-hanging smoke is seeping into the walls.”