You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Layoffs Loom in U.K. as Discovery Looks to Make Cuts After Scripps Deal

Brexit could also prompt U.K.-based European channels to move

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
Discovery Corporate New Logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of Discovery

Discovery is looking to streamline its U.K.-based operations following the close of its $14.6 billion deal for Scripps Network Interactive. Many of the staff members at the Scripps U.K. office in Central London are understood to be facing layoffs.

Scripps Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) boss Phillip Luff, also a former senior executive at Animal Planet, is one of those set to exit. More than half of about 120 staff members at the Scripps U.K. office in Central London are understood to be facing layoffs, a source said. Kasia Kieli is taking charge of the Discovery businesses in EMEA and the legacy Scripps operations.

Job losses are also expected at Discovery’s longstanding base in West London. The layoff process is not underway there yet but is expected to start soon. The office has been a key international outpost for Discovery, running the company’s U.K. channels and services as well as some of its wider global operations.

The combined Discovery and Scripps channel portfolio spans lifestyle, factual, and unscripted. Brands include Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, and Travel Channel. It also includes Poland-based broadcaster TVN.

Related

Discovery declined to comment on the changes. But the job cuts are not unexpected following the Scripps deal, and come as Discovery looks to tighten its belt and refocus investment on digital rather than the traditional pay-TV business. It is also rejigging its global operations, moving its global headquarters from its longstanding base in Silver Spring, Md., to New York City. Some international roles will be relocated to the new HQ.

The uncertainty facing Discovery’s U.K.-based operations is compounded by Britain’s exit from the European Union, which is less than a year away. Like many other large channel operators, Discovery runs a swath of European channels out of the U.K., using E.U.-wide licenses issued by British media regulator Ofcom. Whether these remain valid after Brexit is one of many unknowns with which the U.K. media business is grappling.

All of the major channels groups are making contingency plans. Vice and Viacom have surrendered British-issued licenses this year: Viacom for several of its French services including the local MTV, and Vice for its Viceland channel in the Netherlands.

Discovery has yet to give up any of its Ofcom-issued licences, but should that happen, it would likely squeeze the company’s U.K. payroll further. Scripps has moved playout of some of its channels to Warsaw. The Polish capital is set to become a more important international base for the combined Discovery-Scripps operation.

More TV

  • Conan O'Brien Korea

    Conan O'Brien's TBS Show Will Move To Half-Hour Format in 2019

    Discovery is looking to streamline its U.K.-based operations following the close of its $14.6 billion deal for Scripps Network Interactive. Many of the staff members at the Scripps U.K. office in Central London are understood to be facing layoffs. Scripps Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) boss Phillip Luff, also a former senior executive at […]

  • Discovery Corporate New Logo

    Layoffs Loom in U.K. as Discovery Looks to Make Cuts After Scripps Deal

    Discovery is looking to streamline its U.K.-based operations following the close of its $14.6 billion deal for Scripps Network Interactive. Many of the staff members at the Scripps U.K. office in Central London are understood to be facing layoffs. Scripps Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) boss Phillip Luff, also a former senior executive at […]

  • Oxygen TV Network Launching Crime-Themed AR

    Oxygen Network Launching Crime-Themed AR App

    Discovery is looking to streamline its U.K.-based operations following the close of its $14.6 billion deal for Scripps Network Interactive. Many of the staff members at the Scripps U.K. office in Central London are understood to be facing layoffs. Scripps Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) boss Phillip Luff, also a former senior executive at […]

  • Black Panther Stranger Things

    'Black Panther,' 'Stranger Things' Lead 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards Nominations

    Discovery is looking to streamline its U.K.-based operations following the close of its $14.6 billion deal for Scripps Network Interactive. Many of the staff members at the Scripps U.K. office in Central London are understood to be facing layoffs. Scripps Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) boss Phillip Luff, also a former senior executive at […]

  • EMPIRE: L-R: Terrence Howard and Taraji

    TV Ratings: 'Empire' Tops Quiet Wednesday

    Discovery is looking to streamline its U.K.-based operations following the close of its $14.6 billion deal for Scripps Network Interactive. Many of the staff members at the Scripps U.K. office in Central London are understood to be facing layoffs. Scripps Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) boss Phillip Luff, also a former senior executive at […]

  • Netflix Reed Hastings

    Netflix’s Reed Hastings Signals Detente with E.U., French Film Authorities

    Discovery is looking to streamline its U.K.-based operations following the close of its $14.6 billion deal for Scripps Network Interactive. Many of the staff members at the Scripps U.K. office in Central London are understood to be facing layoffs. Scripps Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) boss Phillip Luff, also a former senior executive at […]

  • Gayle KingVariety's Power of Women NY

    Gayle King on New Charlie Rose Allegations: 'I Feel Sick to My Stomach'

    Discovery is looking to streamline its U.K.-based operations following the close of its $14.6 billion deal for Scripps Network Interactive. Many of the staff members at the Scripps U.K. office in Central London are understood to be facing layoffs. Scripps Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) boss Phillip Luff, also a former senior executive at […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad