Discovery Posts Q4 Loss on One-Time Charges Despite Revenue Climb

Discovery Communications said fourth-quarter profit fell due to a series of one-time charges, even as advertising and distribution revenues climbed both at its U.S. properties and abroad.

The owner of the Discovery Network, TLC and OWN cable outlets, which said Tuesday it has obtained clearance from the Department of Justice to purchase Scripps Networks, said net income fell to a loss of $1.14 billion, or $1.99 per share, citing a goodwill impairment charge of $1.32 billion related to its European operations, and a charge of $59 million related to costs related to the Scripps acquisition. In the year-earlier period, Discovery reported a profit of $304 million or 51 cents per share.