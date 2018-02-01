Discovery Unveils New Audience Measurement System for Pyeongchang Games

Discovery has unveiled a new “Total Video” system to capture audience engagement across all platforms for the upcoming Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

Discovery nabbed Olympics rights in a $1.4 billion deal in 2015 and has pledged to show every second of every event across its Eurosport channel and its Eurosport Player app. With the planned level of multiscreen coverage, there was a degree of frustration internally that traditional ratings would not fully capture engagement across all platforms.

Like the Total Audience Delivery metric developed and used by NBC, which has rights to the Games in the U.S., Discovery’s system will capture viewing across linear TV, pay TV, online, social platforms, and connected devices. The Total Video metrics are not a currency among advertisers, but will provide a broader, more detailed picture of viewing numbers.

Discovery has partnered with Publicis Media’s Sport and Entertainment division on the design for Total Video, which will look at three categories: video, users, and engagement. Video will capture the number of views across Discovery’s own pay- and free-TV services, as well as its streaming services and apps. Users will provide the sum of users across all of these. Both categories will incorporate traditional audience data. Engagement will cover the number of likes, shares and comments on Discovery’s social media platforms.

“Discovery is proud to partner with the IOC and Publicis in modernizing media-consumption measurement to better understand audience behavior in the digital era,” said JB Perrette, Discovery Networks Intl. president and CEO. “Clearly the way people consume content and particularly big events has evolved, which is why we need to bolster traditional measurement methods and expand the metrics of television to capture Total Video – the new TV.”

The International Olympic Committee has given its stamp of approval. Thomas Bach, IOC president, said: “Through capturing Total Video viewing across all screens, Discovery is setting a new standard, and working together we will be able to better understand audience trends across Europe and interact with new generations of Olympic fans.”

The Pyeongchang Games, in South Korea, will be held Feb. 9-25.