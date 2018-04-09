Discovery Greenlights Unscripted Series ‘Hard to Kill’ Starring Tim Kennedy (EXCLUSIVE)

Discovery Channel has ordered a new unscripted starring Tim Kennedy, Variety has learned exclusively.

Currently titled “Hard to Kill,” the series will follow Kennedy as he puts the spotlight on America’s toughest workers by putting himself in harm’s way to attempt some of the country’s most dangerous jobs.

From scaling 1500 feet to the top of a TV Mast Tower to travelling to the Mojave Desert to push the boundaries of flight, Kennedy will work with experts in each field to learn some of today’s most dangerous jobs, where one mistake can be deadly. At the end of each training, he will put the skills he learned to the test to see if he truly has what it takes to accomplish the jobs of everyday heroes.

Kennedy is an active, Ranger qualified, Green Beret, special Forces Sniper who has served tours in Iraq, Afghanistan and other locations around the globe. He is also a retired MMA fighter, having competed in the UFC, Strikeforce, and IFL among other promotions.

“Discovery Channel brought you dirty jobs, and now we’re putting the spotlight on America’s most dangerous jobs,” said Nancy Daniels, chief brand officer of Discovery and Factual. We’re thrilled to be working with Tim Kennedy on a series that highlights the unsung heroes of America’s workforce.”

“Hard to Kill” is produced for Discovery by Karga 7 Pictures. Sarah Wetherbee, Emre Sahin, Kelly McPherson, Jason Wolf, and Chris Bray executive produce for Karga 7. Russ McCarroll executive produces for Discovery Channel.