You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Discovery Greenlights Car Appraisal Series ‘Sticker Shock’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All

Discovery has ordered a new car-centric series called “Sticker Shock,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The series will be hosted by Dennis Pittsenbarger and a team of expert appraisers comprised of Randy Carlson, Addison Brown, Nick Smith and Todd Wertman.

They will investigate the history and condition of a wide range of vehicles to determine their true value. It will feature well-known classic cars as well as rarer ones like the Keller Super Chief, Blue Ray III, and Starcraft Starcruiser. The show will also unveil the history and memories of the cars as well as automobile memorabilia.

The series is produced for Discovery Channel by The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC). For IPC, Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman are executive producers. Showrunner Tod Mesirow executive produces along with Christopher Meindl. For Discovery Channel, Kyle Wheeler executive produces with Brian Peterson producing. Lindsay Malinchak is coordinating producer.

“Sticker Shock” premieres Wednesday, May 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery Channel.

More TV

  • 'The Walking Dead' VFX Team Relies

    'The Walking Dead’ VFX Crew Brings Zombies to Life With Traditional Effects

    Discovery has ordered a new car-centric series called “Sticker Shock,” Variety has learned exclusively. The series will be hosted by Dennis Pittsenbarger and a team of expert appraisers comprised of Randy Carlson, Addison Brown, Nick Smith and Todd Wertman. They will investigate the history and condition of a wide range of vehicles to determine their true value. It […]

  • Maggie Q

    Maggie Q to Introduce Opening Night of KCET and Link TV's Earth Focus Environmental Film Festival (EXCLUSIVE)

    Discovery has ordered a new car-centric series called “Sticker Shock,” Variety has learned exclusively. The series will be hosted by Dennis Pittsenbarger and a team of expert appraisers comprised of Randy Carlson, Addison Brown, Nick Smith and Todd Wertman. They will investigate the history and condition of a wide range of vehicles to determine their true value. It […]

  • Walter Presents Acquires U.K. Rights to

    Walter Presents Acquires U.K. Rights to Spanish Thriller 'Lifeline'

    Discovery has ordered a new car-centric series called “Sticker Shock,” Variety has learned exclusively. The series will be hosted by Dennis Pittsenbarger and a team of expert appraisers comprised of Randy Carlson, Addison Brown, Nick Smith and Todd Wertman. They will investigate the history and condition of a wide range of vehicles to determine their true value. It […]

  • Discovery Greenlights Car Appraisal Series 'Sticker

    Discovery Greenlights Car Appraisal Series 'Sticker Shock' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Discovery has ordered a new car-centric series called “Sticker Shock,” Variety has learned exclusively. The series will be hosted by Dennis Pittsenbarger and a team of expert appraisers comprised of Randy Carlson, Addison Brown, Nick Smith and Todd Wertman. They will investigate the history and condition of a wide range of vehicles to determine their true value. It […]

  • inclusion Rider Support in Hollywood

    Inclusion Riders Boast High-Profile Support, but Lack Commitment From Most Studios

    Discovery has ordered a new car-centric series called “Sticker Shock,” Variety has learned exclusively. The series will be hosted by Dennis Pittsenbarger and a team of expert appraisers comprised of Randy Carlson, Addison Brown, Nick Smith and Todd Wertman. They will investigate the history and condition of a wide range of vehicles to determine their true value. It […]

  • Sacha Baron Cohen'Alice Through the Looking

    Sacha Baron Cohen to Star in Netflix Drama 'The Spy'

    Discovery has ordered a new car-centric series called “Sticker Shock,” Variety has learned exclusively. The series will be hosted by Dennis Pittsenbarger and a team of expert appraisers comprised of Randy Carlson, Addison Brown, Nick Smith and Todd Wertman. They will investigate the history and condition of a wide range of vehicles to determine their true value. It […]

  • Tig Notaro Writers Room

    Tig Notaro Joins 'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 2

    Discovery has ordered a new car-centric series called “Sticker Shock,” Variety has learned exclusively. The series will be hosted by Dennis Pittsenbarger and a team of expert appraisers comprised of Randy Carlson, Addison Brown, Nick Smith and Todd Wertman. They will investigate the history and condition of a wide range of vehicles to determine their true value. It […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad