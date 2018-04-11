Discovery Greenlights Car Appraisal Series ‘Sticker Shock’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Discovery has ordered a new car-centric series called “Sticker Shock,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The series will be hosted by Dennis Pittsenbarger and a team of expert appraisers comprised of Randy Carlson, Addison Brown, Nick Smith and Todd Wertman.

They will investigate the history and condition of a wide range of vehicles to determine their true value. It will feature well-known classic cars as well as rarer ones like the Keller Super Chief, Blue Ray III, and Starcraft Starcruiser. The show will also unveil the history and memories of the cars as well as automobile memorabilia.

The series is produced for Discovery Channel by The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC). For IPC, Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman are executive producers. Showrunner Tod Mesirow executive produces along with Christopher Meindl. For Discovery Channel, Kyle Wheeler executive produces with Brian Peterson producing. Lindsay Malinchak is coordinating producer.

“Sticker Shock” premieres Wednesday, May 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery Channel.