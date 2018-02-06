Discovery Channel Orders Wildlife Film from BBC Studios’ Natural History Unit

Discovery has ordered “The Red List,” a two-hour wildlife conservation film from the BBC’s Natural History Unit, which counts “Planet Earth” and “Blue Planet” among its credits.

The project will follow the work of wildlife conservationists across the globe as they work to compile the latest version of The Red List – the most comprehensive record of the state of the world’s wildlife that has ever been created. The producers said that the film will give viewers a glimpse inside the global effort to bring endangered species back from the brink of extinction.

“With the rate of species’ extinction being terrifyingly high, never has it felt more important to tell the stories of those species on the brink and the heroes working to save them,” said Julian Hector, head of the Natural History Unit for BBC Studios.

The Natural History Unit is part of the wider BBC Studios organization, the U.K. pubcaster’s production arm. For BBC Studios, it is the first direct commission from Discovery Channel, which will take global rights. The BBC and Discovery, however, have a long record of working together, at one point through an official programming pact, which then lapsed.

For BBC Studios, the producer/director of The Red List is Steve Greenwood (“Mountain: Life at the Extreme”). John Hoffman and Jon Bardin will executive produce for Discovery Channel.