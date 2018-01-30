Bravo, Oxygen Order Scripted Series and Docu Based on ‘Dirty John’ Podcast

Bravo and Oxygen are going big on the Los Angeles Times’ “Dirty John” podcast.

Bravo has given a two-season order to a scripted anthology series based on the series of articles published by the Los Angeles Times’ last fall about a charismatic con man, John Meehan, and the consequences of an ill-fated romance. The true-crime tale was also the source of a podcast hosted by LA Times writer Christopher Goffard. Separately, Oxygen Media has ordered a docu series on the Meehan case.

“The story of ‘Dirty John’ is uniquely fit for both the Bravo and Oxygen brands,” said Frances Berwick, president of lifestyle networks for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. “For the Bravo audience, it’s a chillingly relatable story of love, manipulation and survival that dovetails nicely with our other original scripted series ‘Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce’ and ‘Imposters.’ For Oxygen, it joins a roster of exclusive access, high-stakes premium content that the network is becoming known for among true crime enthusiasts.”

The second season of Bravo’s anthology will focus on a different case. The coordination of the series orders reflects the centralized programming operation that supplies the NBCU Cable Entertainment networks.

The scripted “Dirty John” will be penned by Alexandra Cunningham for Universal Cable Productions, Los Angeles Times Studios and Atlas Entertainment. Cunningham, Richard Suckle, Charles Roven, Mark Herzog, Christopher G. Cowen, and Chris Argentieri will serve as exec producers. The Oxygen docu series will be produced by Los Angeles Times Studios and Herzog & Co., with Herzog and Cowen exec producing.