Digital Network Brat Orders Series ‘Total Eclipse’ With Mackenzie Ziegler, Lauren Orlando (EXCLUSIVE)

Daniel Holloway

Mackenzie ZieglerVariety's Power of Young Hollywood, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 08 Aug 2017
CREDIT: Gilbert Flores/Variety/REX/Shutt

Digital network Brat has given an 11-episode order to “Total Eclipse,” a new series starring “Dance Moms” alum Mackenzie Ziegler.

The series is described as juxtaposing a run-of-the-mill high school with a fantasy moon world imagined by Ziegler’s character. Lauren Orlando and Emily Skinner are also set to star.

Ziegler is set to play Cassie, a dreamy teenager who is ditched by her childhood friends. Orlando stars as Kate, a witchy newcomer to the town. Skinner, Nadia Turner and Devenity Perkins will round out the cast.

Ziegler recently co-headlined the sold-out “Day & Night Tour” tour with Johnny Orlando. In May, her first book, “Kenzie’s Rules for Life,” will be published. Earlier this year, YouTube personality Lauren Orlando became the first-ever face of the Mudd Girls clothing line.

“We’re thrilled to partner with such a talented group of young actresses on this ambitious new endeavor,” said Brat co-founder Rob Fishman. “For the millions of viewers who watch these rising stars on a daily basis, Brat offers classic storytelling and production value unlike anything else available free and online.”
Founded by Fishman — who previously started Niche, a digital marketing company acquired by Twitter — Brat is backed by Lerer Hippeau Ventures, Shari Redstone’s Advancit Capital, and the Chernin Group.

