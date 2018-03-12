Digital Network Brat Orders Series ‘Total Eclipse’ With Mackenzie Ziegler, Lauren Orlando (EXCLUSIVE)

Digital network Brat has given an 11-episode order to “Total Eclipse,” a new series starring “Dance Moms” alum Mackenzie Ziegler.

The series is described as juxtaposing a run-of-the-mill high school with a fantasy moon world imagined by Ziegler’s character. Lauren Orlando and Emily Skinner are also set to star.

Ziegler is set to play Cassie, a dreamy teenager who is ditched by her childhood friends. Orlando stars as Kate, a witchy newcomer to the town. Skinner, Nadia Turner and Devenity Perkins will round out the cast.

Ziegler recently co-headlined the sold-out “Day & Night Tour” tour with Johnny Orlando. In May, her first book, “Kenzie’s Rules for Life,” will be published. Earlier this year, YouTube personality Lauren Orlando became the first-ever face of the Mudd Girls clothing line.