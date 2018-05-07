AMC Sets ‘Dietland’ Companion Talk Show Hosted by Aisha Tyler

AMC has given a greenlight to a live talk show hosted by Aisha Tyler to air as a companion series to the new drama “Dietland,” starring Joy Nash and Julianna Margulies.

“Unapologetic with Aisha Tyler” aims to put the spotlight on female empowerment, gender issues, body-image concerns, and other themes raised by the scripted drama that is described as a feminist revenge fantasy. Shepherded by showrunner-director Marti Noxon, “Dietland” is based on the 2015 novel of the same name by Sarai Walker.

“Unapologetic” is a departure from the norm of AMC’s after-shows in that its focus will extend beyond the content of its companion drama. AMC has its “Talking Dead” franchise that drills down into episodes of “The Walking Dead” and “Fear the Walking Dead” and “Talking Preacher” that pairs with “Preacher.”

“Dietland” revolves around a plus-size young woman (Nash) who works as a ghost writer for the editor of a hot New York fashion magazine (Margulies). As the woman struggles to come to grips with her self-image, she becomes wrapped up the mystery behind a series of brutal attacks on men who are accused of sexual harassment and assault.

Related Summer TV Preview 2018: 'Patrick Melrose,' 'Casual,' 'Sharp Objects' Amazon Takes U.K. Rights to AMC's 'Dietland'

“Unapologetic” will feature “Dietland” stars and celebrity fans as guests in addition to writers, comedians, and journalists.

“The issues of identity, sexuality, body image and self-actualization raised in ‘Dietland’ are more urgent than ever,” Tyler said. “Our dynamic, rapidly evolving cultural climate demands a frank, no-holds-barred exchange about the ideas and questions raised by the book and series, and the real-world events and issues women face every day. I’m looking forward to expanding the #metoo conversation in funny, honest and engaging ways. It’s about time.”

Tyler was a co-host of CBS’ daytime panel show “The Talk” for six years before exiting in 2017. Her acting credits include CBS’ “Criminal Minds” and FX’s “Archer.”

AMC’s decision to set up a companion series indicates the cabler’s high hopes for “Dietland,” a rare example of a female-led drama on AMC.

“ ’Dietland’ is an incredibly well-timed series that focuses on a multitude of critical issues facing women today. We know ‘Dietland’ will be a launchpad for conversation and this companion series makes room for these important discussions to happen,” said David Madden, president of original programming for AMC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios.

“Unapologetic” will bow at 11 p.m. on June 4, following the premiere of “Dietland” with back-to-back episodes. The talker will move to 10 p.m. the following week when “Dietland” settles in to its regular Monday 9 p.m. slot.

“Unapologetic” hails from Embassy Row, producer of AMC’s other companion series. Michael Davies and Amanda McPhillips are exec producers.