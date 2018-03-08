AMC Sets June 4 Premiere for Dark Comedy ‘Dietland’

AMC has set June 4 as the premiere date for “Dietland,” the dark comedy starring Joy Nash and Julianna Margulies.

The series billed as a feminist revenge fantasy revolves around a woman who is a ghost writer for an editor at a fashion magazine and struggles with body issues. “Dietland,” based on Sarai Walker’s 2015 novel of the same name, reflects the current cultural climate in that it also deals with a series of high-powered men who meet violent deaths after news reports of sexual abuse and assault.

AMC has ordered 10 episodes of the series shepherded by Marti Noxon, who is showrunner and director of several episodes. It’s a big investment for AMC and an effort by the cabler to broaden the focus of its original programming with a female-lead series. Noxon is an alum of AMC’s “Mad Men,” among other series.

“ ‘Dietland’ focuses on some of the important issues and conversations happening today and offers a witty and insightful look at the war of the sexes,” said David Madden, president of original programming for AMC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios. “I’m beyond thrilled to welcome powerhouse executive producer, writer and director Marti Noxon back to the AMC family and can’t wait for audiences to see her passion come to life, notably through the dynamic and nuanced performances from rising star Joy Nash and the incomparable Julianna Margulies.”

“Dietland” is slated to bow at 9 p.m. with back-to-back episodes.