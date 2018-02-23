‘Devious Maids’ Star Roselyn Sanchez Joins ABC Drama Pilot ‘Grand Hotel’

Roselyn Sanchez has been cast in a lead role in the upcoming ABC drama pilot “Grand Hotel,” Variety has learned.

The project is described as a soapy drama set against the backdrop of a Miami Beach hotel. It will center around the family who owns the business, the staff who run it, and the explosive secrets they hide under the perfect exterior. It is based on the Spanish series “Gran Hotel.”

Sanchez will star as Gigi Cardenas, who is described as the embodiment of “Miami glamour.” She is impossibly stylish with a flare for excess. Unapologetically fabulous but never frivolous, she’s smart, cunning, and fiercely loyal to her twin daughters. She’s the hotel owner’s second wife but never considers herself “second” at anything.

Sanchez previously starred in the Lifetime series “Devious Maids.” That series was executive produced by Eva Longoria, who is also executive producing “Grand Hotel.” Sanchez also had a cameo on “Telenovela,” the Longoria-led NBC comedy about life behind the scenes of a Spanish-language soap opera, and in “Desperate Housewives,” in which Longoria also starred.

On the television side, Sanchez previously starred as Elena Delgado in “Without a Trace.” Her other TV roles include “As the World Turns,” and the reboots of “Kojak” and “Dragnet.” On the film side, she has starred in “Act of Valor,” “Rush Hour 2,” and “Basic.”

She is repped by APA, Alchemy Entertainment, and Hirsch Wallerstein.

Brian Tanen will write and executive produce “Grand Hotel.” Longoria and Ben Spector will executive produce via their UnbeliEVAble banner. Ramon Campos and Teresa Fernandez-Valdes, who both wrote for and executive produced the Spanish series, will also executive produce via Beta Films. Ken Olin will direct the pilot. ABC Studios will produce. ABC and UnbeliEVAble had previously tried developing the show last year.