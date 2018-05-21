TV News Roundup: ‘Descendants 3’ Casts Cheyenne Jackson as Hades

In today’s roundup, USA cancels drama series “Falling Water” and “The Daily Show” will publish a book on Donald Trump’s tweets.

CASTING

Cheyenne Jackson has been cast in Disney’s “Descendants 3,” in the role of Hades, the underworld ruler from the 1997 Disney animated film “Hercules.” The movie is set to begin production shortly for a scheduled debut in 2019, and Jackson will join the cast of Dove Cameron, Cameron Boyce, Sofia Carson and Booboo Stewart.

CANCELLATIONS

USA Network has cancelled the drama series “Falling Water” after two seasons. The series followed three unrelated people whose worlds collide when they discover newfound abilities to manipulate dreams, and by extension, the dreamers themselves. The series starred David Ajala, Will Yun Lee, and Lizzie Brochere.

DATES

“The Daily Show” is immortalizing one of its long-running bits in print, releasing “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library” book on July 31. The book will be written by “Daily Show” writers with a forward by Noah, and will include categories “The Greatest Battles,” “Sad! A Retrospective,” “The Hall of Nicknames” and “Trumpstradamus.”

Related TV News Roundup: 'Descendants 3' Adds Two More to Cast Israel at 70: A Piece of Hollywood in the Middle East

“Fauda,” a political thriller ​that ​depicts the two-sided story of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, returns for Season 2 on Netflix May 24. The series stars Lior Raz, Rona-Lee Shimon and Laetitia Eido, and in the new season will further explore internal Palestinian rivalries and ISIS recruitment in the region. Watch the trailer below.

FIRST LOOKS

HBO and BBC released the first look at their new eight-episode drama series “Gentleman Jack.” The show, which stars Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle, centers on the real-life story landowner Anne Lister (Jones) turning Halifax, West Yorkshire on its head in 1832 when she married a wealthy woman. See the first look photo below.

CREDIT: Lookout Point

DEVELOPMENT

Netflix has ordered two stand-up comedy specials from actor and comedian Vir Das, the first of which will be shot in San Francisco on July 14. Das was the first stand-up comedian out of India to have a Netflix original special, with “Aboard Understanding,” which debuted on the streamer in April 2017.

Tele München Group and AMC Networks’ SundanceTV and Sundance Now have partnered up for “The Name of the Rose,” a limited series which will launch in 2019. Based on Umberto Eco’s 1980s novel, the show will star John Turturro, Michael Emerson and Rupert Everett and follow two monks who are witness to a series of mysterious murders.