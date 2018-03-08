Dermot Mulroney Joins Cast of Julia Roberts’ ‘Homecoming’

It’s a homecoming for “Homecoming.”

Dermot Mulroney will reunite with his “My Best Friend’s Wedding” co-star Julia Roberts in Amazon’s upcoming thriller “Homecoming,” based on the hit podcast from Gimlet Media.

Mulroney, who also worked with Roberts in “August: Osage County,” will guest star as Anthony, Heidi’s (Roberts) boyfriend who is said to be eager to please, but a bit needy and grows increasingly frustrated with Heidi’s lack of attention to him and their relationship.

“Homecoming,” which started production last month, is a psychological and political thriller that centers on a caseworker at a secret government facility and a soldier eager to rejoin civilian life. The series, which hails from Universal Cable Productions, marks Roberts’ TV series debut. “Mr. Robot” creator Sam Esmail will be directing all 10 episodes, which were written by the creators of the podcast, Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg. Bobby Cannavale, who also worked with Esmail on “Mr. Robot,” and Stephan James (“Shots Fired”) will co-star in the project.

The series is produced by Esmail through his production company Esmail Corp; as well as “Mr. Robot” executive producer Chad Hamilton of Anonymous Content; Horowitz and Bloomberg; and Chris Giliberti, Alex Blumberg, and Matt Lieber of Gimlet Media. Roberts will also serve as executive producer through her production company, Red Om Films.

Amazon Studios gave a two-season, straight-to-series order to “Homecoming,” which will premiere globally on the streaming service.