’13 Reasons Why’ Star Derek Luke Set for Lead Role in NBC Drama Pilot ‘Suspicion’

Derek Luke has been cast as the lead in the NBC drama pilot “Suspicion,” Variety has learned.

The series, based on the book by Joseph Finder, is billed as a “Hitchcockian thriler” that revolves around a man who is coerced to become an informant for the FBI after accepting a loan from his millionaire neighbor.

Luke will star as Danny Goodman. Described as a reluctant hero who doesn’t know it yet, widower Danny is a focused and hardworking man who has done everything in his power to provide for his daughter Ellie, and to make a life for he and his new fiancé, Lucy.

Luke most recently appeared in the popular Netflix series “13 Reasons Why” as Kevin Porter. His other recent TV credits include the remake of “Roots,” “Empire,” and “The Americans.” He is perhaps best known for starring in the film “Antwone Fisher” opposite Denzel Washington in 2002. His other film credits include “Captain America: The First Avenger,” “Madea Goes to Jail,” “Notorious,” “Glory Road,” and “Friday Night Lights.”

He is repped by ICM Partners, Greenlight Management, and Wendy Kirk at Ziffren

“The Path” creator Jessica Goldberg penned the script for “Suspicion” and will executive produce with Keshet’s Rachel Kaplan, Peter Traugott, Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman and Finder. Universal Television and Keshet will produce.