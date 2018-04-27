‘Late Show’ Names Denise Rehrig Co-Executive Producer

Denise Rehrig, a former top producer at ABC’s “Good Morning America,” has been named co-executive producer at CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

She is expected to “expand her responsibilities of integrating the creative and production arms” of the program, according to a news release detailing her promotion. A spokeswoman for the show was unable to add more detail.

Rehrig joined “The Late Show” as senior supervising producer in June of 2016, after taking some time off to travel the world for a year and blogging about the experience. She spent eight years as senior broadcast producer for “Good Morning America.” Before joining the news program, she spent eight years producing for CNBC. She started her career working in local news in Columbia, Mo.

The late-night program has seen its ratings surge over the last two years as it places more emphasis on Colbert responding to the latest developments in what has been a turbulent news cycle of politics, business and technology. Colbert has also made a practice of hosting newsmakers ranging from Tim Cook to Billy Bush to James Comey on the show. Chris Licht, who joined “Late Show” as executive producer in 2016, also hails from the world of TV news, having had a strong hand in the launches of both CBS’ “CBS This Morning” and MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”