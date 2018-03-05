Delayed Viewing Ratings: Reality Shows Top Charts Thanks to Olympics

Broadcast reality shows reaped the rewards of NBC’s Olympics coverage in the delayed viewing ratings for Week 21 of the 2017-2018 broadcast season, which began on Feb. 12.

With most scripted broadcast shows taking the week off due to NBC’s primetime Olympics coverage, original installments of reality shows took most of the top spots in the Nielsen Live+7 rankings. “The Amazing Race” topped both adults 18-49 and total viewers for the week. The CBS reality competition series went from a 0.9 rating to a 1.6 for 78% growth in the demo, while it grew 59% to 6.55 million total viewers.

Fellow CBS series “Big Brother: Celebrity Edition” also managed to nab four of the top 10 spots in the demo and three of the top 10 spots in total viewers. ABC’s “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelor Winter Games” were also among the top gainers for the week. The only scripted show to break into the upper echelons of the rankings for the week was The CW’s new superhero drama “Black Lightning,” which more than doubled in the demo by going from a 0.5 to a 1.1.

Primetime coverage of the Winter Olympics from Pyeongchang, South Korea, made numerous appearances on the charts as well, but most viewers clearly preferred to watch the coverage live.

Read the full top 25 lists of the Live+7 ratings below.

Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Adults 18-49

Series Network Air Date Live+SD

Adults 18-49 Live+7

Adults 18-49 +7 Actual Gain +7 Percent Gain AMAZING RACE CBS 02/14/2018 0.9 1.6 +0.7 +78% BIG BROTHER-FRIDAY CBS 02/16/2018 1.0 1.7 +0.7 +70% THE BACHELOR ABC 02/12/2018 1.5 2.1 +0.6 +40% BIG BROTHER-WEDNESDAY CBS 02/14/2018 1.3 1.9 +0.6 +46% BLACK LIGHTNING CW 02/13/2018 0.5 1.1 +0.6 +120% SHARK TANK-SUNDAY, 10 PM ABC 02/18/2018 0.7 1.2 +0.5 +71% BIG BROTHER-SUNDAY CBS 02/18/2018 1.2 1.7 +0.5 +42% BIG BROTHER-MONDAY CBS 02/12/2018 1.3 1.8 +0.5 +38% BACHELOR:WINTER GAMES WEDNESDAY ABC 02/15/2018 0.7 1.1 +0.4 +57% BACHELOR:WINTER GAMES MONDAY ABC 02/13/2018 0.8 1.2 +0.4 +50% 20/20–ROSEANNE: THE RETURN ABC 02/15/2018 0.8 1.1 +0.3 +38% DCS LEGENDS OF TOMORROW CW 02/12/2018 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60% WINTER OLYMPICS-TUESDAY NBC 02/13/2018 5.2 5.5 +0.3 +6% 20/20-FRIDAY ABC 02/16/2018 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% WINTER OLYMPICS-FRIDAY NBC 02/16/2018 3.8 4.0 +0.2 +5% WINTER OLYMPICS-SUNDAY NBC 02/18/2018 3.8 4.0 +0.2 +5% WINTER OLYMPICS-THURSDAY NBC 02/15/2018 3.9 4.1 +0.2 +5% WINTER OLYMPICS-WEDNESDAY NBC 02/14/2018 4.0 4.2 +0.2 +5% MATCH GAME ABC 02/14/2018 0.5 0.6 +0.1 +20% AMERICA’S FUNNIEST HOME VIDEOS ABC 02/18/2018 0.9 1.0 +0.1 +11% 48 HOURS PRESENTS CBS 02/17/2018 0.4 0.5 +0.1 +25% 60 MINUTES CBS 02/18/2018 0.7 0.8 +0.1 +14% CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND CW 02/16/2018 0.2 0.3 +0.1 +50% PREMIER BOXING CHAMPIONS FOX 02/17/2018 0.2 0.3 +0.1 +50% WINTER OLYMPICS-SATURDAY NBC 02/17/2018 3.5 3.6 +0.1 +3%

Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Total Viewers