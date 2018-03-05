You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Delayed Viewing Ratings: Reality Shows Top Charts Thanks to Olympics

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Omarosa Big Brother
CREDIT: CBS

Broadcast reality shows reaped the rewards of NBC’s Olympics coverage in the delayed viewing ratings for Week 21 of the 2017-2018 broadcast season, which began on Feb. 12.

With most scripted broadcast shows taking the week off due to NBC’s primetime Olympics coverage, original installments of reality shows took most of the top spots in the Nielsen Live+7 rankings. “The Amazing Race” topped both adults 18-49 and total viewers for the week. The CBS reality competition series went from a 0.9 rating to a 1.6 for 78% growth in the demo, while it grew 59% to 6.55 million total viewers.

Fellow CBS series “Big Brother: Celebrity Edition” also managed to nab four of the top 10 spots in the demo and three of the top 10 spots in total viewers. ABC’s “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelor Winter Games” were also among the top gainers for the week. The only scripted show to break into the upper echelons of the rankings for the week was The CW’s new superhero drama “Black Lightning,” which more than doubled in the demo by going from a 0.5 to a 1.1.

Primetime coverage of the Winter Olympics from Pyeongchang, South Korea, made numerous appearances on the charts as well, but most viewers clearly preferred to watch the coverage live.

Related

Read the full top 25 lists of the Live+7 ratings below.

Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Adults 18-49

Series Network Air Date Live+SD
Adults 18-49		 Live+7
Adults 18-49		 +7 Actual Gain +7 Percent Gain
AMAZING RACE CBS 02/14/2018 0.9 1.6 +0.7 +78%
BIG BROTHER-FRIDAY CBS 02/16/2018 1.0 1.7 +0.7 +70%
THE BACHELOR ABC 02/12/2018 1.5 2.1 +0.6 +40%
BIG BROTHER-WEDNESDAY CBS 02/14/2018 1.3 1.9 +0.6 +46%
BLACK LIGHTNING CW 02/13/2018 0.5 1.1 +0.6 +120%
SHARK TANK-SUNDAY, 10 PM ABC 02/18/2018 0.7 1.2 +0.5 +71%
BIG BROTHER-SUNDAY CBS 02/18/2018 1.2 1.7 +0.5 +42%
BIG BROTHER-MONDAY CBS 02/12/2018 1.3 1.8 +0.5 +38%
BACHELOR:WINTER GAMES WEDNESDAY ABC 02/15/2018 0.7 1.1 +0.4 +57%
BACHELOR:WINTER GAMES MONDAY ABC 02/13/2018 0.8 1.2 +0.4 +50%
20/20–ROSEANNE: THE RETURN ABC 02/15/2018 0.8 1.1 +0.3 +38%
DCS LEGENDS OF TOMORROW CW 02/12/2018 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60%
WINTER OLYMPICS-TUESDAY NBC 02/13/2018 5.2 5.5 +0.3 +6%
20/20-FRIDAY ABC 02/16/2018 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33%
WINTER OLYMPICS-FRIDAY NBC 02/16/2018 3.8 4.0 +0.2 +5%
WINTER OLYMPICS-SUNDAY NBC 02/18/2018 3.8 4.0 +0.2 +5%
WINTER OLYMPICS-THURSDAY NBC 02/15/2018 3.9 4.1 +0.2 +5%
WINTER OLYMPICS-WEDNESDAY NBC 02/14/2018 4.0 4.2 +0.2 +5%
MATCH GAME ABC 02/14/2018 0.5 0.6 +0.1 +20%
AMERICA’S FUNNIEST HOME VIDEOS ABC 02/18/2018 0.9 1.0 +0.1 +11%
48 HOURS PRESENTS CBS 02/17/2018 0.4 0.5 +0.1 +25%
60 MINUTES CBS 02/18/2018 0.7 0.8 +0.1 +14%
CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND CW 02/16/2018 0.2 0.3 +0.1 +50%
PREMIER BOXING CHAMPIONS FOX 02/17/2018 0.2 0.3 +0.1 +50%
WINTER OLYMPICS-SATURDAY NBC 02/17/2018 3.5 3.6 +0.1 +3%

Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Total Viewers

Series Network Air Date Live+SD Total Viewers (in millions) Live+7 Total Viewers (in millions) +7 Actual Gain +7 Percent Gain
AMAZING RACE CBS 02/14/2018 4111 6546 +2435 +59%
BIG BROTHER-FRIDAY CBS 02/16/2018 4383 6103 +1720 +39%
SHARK TANK-SUNDAY, 10PM ABC 02/18/2018 3118 4739 +1621 +52%
BIG BROTHER-WEDNESDAY CBS 02/14/2018 5195 6715 +1520 +29%
THE BACHELOR ABC 02/12/2018 5955 7326 +1371 +23%
BIG BROTHER-SUNDAY CBS 02/18/2018 4912 6218 +1306 +27%
BIG BROTHER-MONDAY CBS 02/12/2018 5162 6459 +1297 +25%
BLACK LIGHTNING CW 02/13/2018 1806 3082 +1276 +71%
20/20–ROSEANNE: THE RETURN ABC 02/15/2018 3725 4850 +1125 +30%
BACHELOR:WINTER GAMES-MONDAY ABC 02/13/2018 3017 4012 +995 +33%
DCS LEGENDS OF TOMORROW CW 02/12/2018 1499 2421 +922 +62%
BACHELOR:WINTER GAMES-WEDNESDAY ABC 02/15/2018 3027 3929 +902 +30%
WINTER OLYMPICS-TUESDAY NBC 02/13/2018 20531 21402 +871 +4%
48 HOURS PRESENTS CBS 02/17/2018 3227 4043 +816 +25%
20/20-FRIDAY ABC 02/16/2018 3236 4017 +781 +24%
WINTER OLYMPICS-FRIDAY NBC 02/16/2018 16589 17303 +714 +4%
WINTER OLYMPICS-WEDNESDAY NBC 02/14/2018 17075 17766 +691 +4%
WINTER OLYMPICS-THURSDAY NBC 02/15/2018 16221 16890 +669 +4%
60 MINUTES CBS 02/18/2018 7514 8166 +652 +9%
WINTER OLYMPICS-MONDAY NBC 02/12/2018 20326 20977 +651 +3%
MATCH GAME ABC 02/14/2018 2148 2738 +590 +27%
WINTER OLYMPICS-SUNDAY NBC 02/18/2018 16384 16946 +562 +3%
WINTER OLYMPICS-SATURDAY NBC 02/17/2018 14528 15053 +525 +4%
AMERICA’S FUNNIEST HOME VIDEOS ABC 02/18/2018 5042 5538 +496 +10%
LIGHTS, CAMERA, ROMANCE! ABC 02/13/2018 2165 2630 +465 +21%

More TV

  • Beth Behrs Our People

    '2 Broke Girls' Alum Beth Behrs Takes Lead Role in Fox Comedy Pilot 'Our People'

    Broadcast reality shows reaped the rewards of NBC’s Olympics coverage in the delayed viewing ratings for Week 21 of the 2017-2018 broadcast season, which began on Feb. 12. With most scripted broadcast shows taking the week off due to NBC’s primetime Olympics coverage, original installments of reality shows took most of the top spots in […]

  • '9-1-1' Showrunner Tim Minear Signs 20th

    '9-1-1' Showrunner Tim Minear Signs 20th Century Fox TV Deal

    Broadcast reality shows reaped the rewards of NBC’s Olympics coverage in the delayed viewing ratings for Week 21 of the 2017-2018 broadcast season, which began on Feb. 12. With most scripted broadcast shows taking the week off due to NBC’s primetime Olympics coverage, original installments of reality shows took most of the top spots in […]

  • Vanessa Williams Joins ABC Drama Pilot

    Vanessa Williams Joins ABC Drama Pilot 'False Profits'

    Broadcast reality shows reaped the rewards of NBC’s Olympics coverage in the delayed viewing ratings for Week 21 of the 2017-2018 broadcast season, which began on Feb. 12. With most scripted broadcast shows taking the week off due to NBC’s primetime Olympics coverage, original installments of reality shows took most of the top spots in […]

  • Omarosa Big Brother

    Delayed Viewing Ratings: Reality Shows Top Charts Thanks to Olympics

    Broadcast reality shows reaped the rewards of NBC’s Olympics coverage in the delayed viewing ratings for Week 21 of the 2017-2018 broadcast season, which began on Feb. 12. With most scripted broadcast shows taking the week off due to NBC’s primetime Olympics coverage, original installments of reality shows took most of the top spots in […]

  • Sam Nunberg CNN

    Former Trump Aide Does Round of Cable News Interviews to Say He'll Defy Mueller Subpoena

    Broadcast reality shows reaped the rewards of NBC’s Olympics coverage in the delayed viewing ratings for Week 21 of the 2017-2018 broadcast season, which began on Feb. 12. With most scripted broadcast shows taking the week off due to NBC’s primetime Olympics coverage, original installments of reality shows took most of the top spots in […]

  • Madeleine Mantock'Fear The Walking Dead' TV

    'Charmed' Reboot Pilot Casts 'Into the Badlands' Alum Madeleine Mantock

    Broadcast reality shows reaped the rewards of NBC’s Olympics coverage in the delayed viewing ratings for Week 21 of the 2017-2018 broadcast season, which began on Feb. 12. With most scripted broadcast shows taking the week off due to NBC’s primetime Olympics coverage, original installments of reality shows took most of the top spots in […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad