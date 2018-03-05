Delayed Viewing Ratings: Reality Shows Top Charts Thanks to Olympics

Broadcast reality shows reaped the rewards of NBC’s Olympics coverage in the delayed viewing ratings for Week 21 of the 2017-2018 broadcast season, which began on Feb. 12.
With most scripted broadcast shows taking the week off due to NBC’s primetime Olympics coverage, original installments of reality shows took most of the top spots in the Nielsen Live+7 rankings. “The Amazing Race” topped both adults 18-49 and total viewers for the week. The CBS reality competition series went from a 0.9 rating to a 1.6 for 78% growth in the demo, while it grew 59% to 6.55 million total viewers.
Fellow CBS series “Big Brother: Celebrity Edition” also managed to nab four of the top 10 spots in the demo and three of the top 10 spots in total viewers. ABC’s “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelor Winter Games” were also among the top gainers for the week. The only scripted show to break into the upper echelons of the rankings for the week was The CW’s new superhero drama “Black Lightning,” which more than doubled in the demo by going from a 0.5 to a 1.1.
Primetime coverage of the Winter Olympics from Pyeongchang, South Korea, made numerous appearances on the charts as well, but most viewers clearly preferred to watch the coverage live.
Read the full top 25 lists of the Live+7 ratings below.
Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Adults 18-49
|Series
|Network
|Air Date
|Live+SD
Adults 18-49
|Live+7
Adults 18-49
|+7 Actual Gain
|+7 Percent Gain
|AMAZING RACE
|CBS
|02/14/2018
|0.9
|1.6
|+0.7
|+78%
|BIG BROTHER-FRIDAY
|CBS
|02/16/2018
|1.0
|1.7
|+0.7
|+70%
|THE BACHELOR
|ABC
|02/12/2018
|1.5
|2.1
|+0.6
|+40%
|BIG BROTHER-WEDNESDAY
|CBS
|02/14/2018
|1.3
|1.9
|+0.6
|+46%
|BLACK LIGHTNING
|CW
|02/13/2018
|0.5
|1.1
|+0.6
|+120%
|SHARK TANK-SUNDAY, 10 PM
|ABC
|02/18/2018
|0.7
|1.2
|+0.5
|+71%
|BIG BROTHER-SUNDAY
|CBS
|02/18/2018
|1.2
|1.7
|+0.5
|+42%
|BIG BROTHER-MONDAY
|CBS
|02/12/2018
|1.3
|1.8
|+0.5
|+38%
|BACHELOR:WINTER GAMES WEDNESDAY
|ABC
|02/15/2018
|0.7
|1.1
|+0.4
|+57%
|BACHELOR:WINTER GAMES MONDAY
|ABC
|02/13/2018
|0.8
|1.2
|+0.4
|+50%
|20/20–ROSEANNE: THE RETURN
|ABC
|02/15/2018
|0.8
|1.1
|+0.3
|+38%
|DCS LEGENDS OF TOMORROW
|CW
|02/12/2018
|0.5
|0.8
|+0.3
|+60%
|WINTER OLYMPICS-TUESDAY
|NBC
|02/13/2018
|5.2
|5.5
|+0.3
|+6%
|20/20-FRIDAY
|ABC
|02/16/2018
|0.6
|0.8
|+0.2
|+33%
|WINTER OLYMPICS-FRIDAY
|NBC
|02/16/2018
|3.8
|4.0
|+0.2
|+5%
|WINTER OLYMPICS-SUNDAY
|NBC
|02/18/2018
|3.8
|4.0
|+0.2
|+5%
|WINTER OLYMPICS-THURSDAY
|NBC
|02/15/2018
|3.9
|4.1
|+0.2
|+5%
|WINTER OLYMPICS-WEDNESDAY
|NBC
|02/14/2018
|4.0
|4.2
|+0.2
|+5%
|MATCH GAME
|ABC
|02/14/2018
|0.5
|0.6
|+0.1
|+20%
|AMERICA’S FUNNIEST HOME VIDEOS
|ABC
|02/18/2018
|0.9
|1.0
|+0.1
|+11%
|48 HOURS PRESENTS
|CBS
|02/17/2018
|0.4
|0.5
|+0.1
|+25%
|60 MINUTES
|CBS
|02/18/2018
|0.7
|0.8
|+0.1
|+14%
|CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND
|CW
|02/16/2018
|0.2
|0.3
|+0.1
|+50%
|PREMIER BOXING CHAMPIONS
|FOX
|02/17/2018
|0.2
|0.3
|+0.1
|+50%
|WINTER OLYMPICS-SATURDAY
|NBC
|02/17/2018
|3.5
|3.6
|+0.1
|+3%
Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Total Viewers
|Series
|Network
|Air Date
|Live+SD Total Viewers (in millions)
|Live+7 Total Viewers (in millions)
|+7 Actual Gain
|+7 Percent Gain
|AMAZING RACE
|CBS
|02/14/2018
|4111
|6546
|+2435
|+59%
|BIG BROTHER-FRIDAY
|CBS
|02/16/2018
|4383
|6103
|+1720
|+39%
|SHARK TANK-SUNDAY, 10PM
|ABC
|02/18/2018
|3118
|4739
|+1621
|+52%
|BIG BROTHER-WEDNESDAY
|CBS
|02/14/2018
|5195
|6715
|+1520
|+29%
|THE BACHELOR
|ABC
|02/12/2018
|5955
|7326
|+1371
|+23%
|BIG BROTHER-SUNDAY
|CBS
|02/18/2018
|4912
|6218
|+1306
|+27%
|BIG BROTHER-MONDAY
|CBS
|02/12/2018
|5162
|6459
|+1297
|+25%
|BLACK LIGHTNING
|CW
|02/13/2018
|1806
|3082
|+1276
|+71%
|20/20–ROSEANNE: THE RETURN
|ABC
|02/15/2018
|3725
|4850
|+1125
|+30%
|BACHELOR:WINTER GAMES-MONDAY
|ABC
|02/13/2018
|3017
|4012
|+995
|+33%
|DCS LEGENDS OF TOMORROW
|CW
|02/12/2018
|1499
|2421
|+922
|+62%
|BACHELOR:WINTER GAMES-WEDNESDAY
|ABC
|02/15/2018
|3027
|3929
|+902
|+30%
|WINTER OLYMPICS-TUESDAY
|NBC
|02/13/2018
|20531
|21402
|+871
|+4%
|48 HOURS PRESENTS
|CBS
|02/17/2018
|3227
|4043
|+816
|+25%
|20/20-FRIDAY
|ABC
|02/16/2018
|3236
|4017
|+781
|+24%
|WINTER OLYMPICS-FRIDAY
|NBC
|02/16/2018
|16589
|17303
|+714
|+4%
|WINTER OLYMPICS-WEDNESDAY
|NBC
|02/14/2018
|17075
|17766
|+691
|+4%
|WINTER OLYMPICS-THURSDAY
|NBC
|02/15/2018
|16221
|16890
|+669
|+4%
|60 MINUTES
|CBS
|02/18/2018
|7514
|8166
|+652
|+9%
|WINTER OLYMPICS-MONDAY
|NBC
|02/12/2018
|20326
|20977
|+651
|+3%
|MATCH GAME
|ABC
|02/14/2018
|2148
|2738
|+590
|+27%
|WINTER OLYMPICS-SUNDAY
|NBC
|02/18/2018
|16384
|16946
|+562
|+3%
|WINTER OLYMPICS-SATURDAY
|NBC
|02/17/2018
|14528
|15053
|+525
|+4%
|AMERICA’S FUNNIEST HOME VIDEOS
|ABC
|02/18/2018
|5042
|5538
|+496
|+10%
|LIGHTS, CAMERA, ROMANCE!
|ABC
|02/13/2018
|2165
|2630
|+465
|+21%